Alpian, Switzerland’s First Private Digital Bank, Selects Napier Continuum for Financial Crime Compliance

GENEVA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alpian, Switzerland’s first digital private bank, and Napier, global provider of advanced financial crime compliance solutions, announce their partnership to implement a robust, end-to-end risk management platform for the bank.





Napier will supply Alpian with its full suite of financial crime compliance technology solutions through its intelligent compliance platform, Napier Continuum, offering full AI-enhanced risk management capabilities across the entire risk profile of Alpian customers.

The Alpian platform caters to the banking needs of the mass affluent client segment, combining everyday banking with personalised investment services through its state-of-the-art mobile app. Napier Continuum will bring together core AML functions, including transaction monitoring, customer and transaction screening, as well as advanced risk assessment tools, ongoing AI-enhanced reviews, and intuitive reporting functionalities.

Schuyler Weiss​​, CEO and Co-Founder at Alpian, said: “Switzerland has some of the strictest banking regulations in the world and, as its first digital private bank ensuring we’re fully compliant is critical. But for us, it’s also about delivering the highest possible level of security for our customers and ensuring a seamless user experience.

“Partnering with Napier arms Alpian with the most advanced compliance technology in the market, enabling us to meet and exceed the benchmark of the regulators, as well as deliver a trusted service to our customers.”

Prior to its public launch in October 2022, Alpian raised a CHF 19 million Series B+ funding, and recently announced a partnership with Visa to offer its premium metal debit card across Switzerland. As Alpian continues to flourish, the private bank will reap the benefits of Napier’s AI-powered risk management solutions that will scale with its requirements, allowing it to respond nimbly to any evolving client or regulatory requirements.

Greg Watson, Napier’s CEO, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Alpian to build its financial crime risk management strategy. Alpian are one of those organisations that we get excited to work with because we share that ethos of championing technological innovation. This partnership will help them futureproof their operations and support their global growth.”

Napier’s international footprint sees its advanced AML and financial crime compliance solutions trusted by banks, payment providers, asset management firms, FX, crypto exchanges and other regulated and financial organizations around the world.

