Alphawave Semi Announces Appointment of Rahul Mathur as Chief Financial Officer

Addition of experienced semiconductor CFO drives the next phase of business growth to create leading-edge AI infrastructure

LONDON & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alphawave IP Group plc (LN: AWE, the “Company” or “Alphawave Semi”), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the World’s technology infrastructure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rahul Mathur as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 30 October 2023.





Rahul served as CFO of Avantus since 2021 and as CFO and Senior Vice President Finance of Rambus from 2016 to 2021. During his tenure at Rambus, Rahul was an integral part of its transformation as a product company, consistently delivering strong financial results and shareholder value. Prior to Rambus, Rahul served in senior finance roles in global semiconductor and technology companies including: Cypress Semiconductor Corp., Spansion Inc., and KLA.

He has extensive experience in M&A, corporate finance, strategic planning, investor relations and risk management. Rahul holds a Bachelor of Arts in applied mathematics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Rahul Mathur said: “I am delighted to join the management team at Alphawave Semi. It is an exciting time to join such an ambitious high-growth business with leading connectivity technology for next generation AI infrastructure. I look forward to working with Tony and the team, bringing my experience as a CFO in the semiconductor industry, to successfully execute the business strategy and create long-term shareholder value.”

Tony Pialis, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alphawave Semi said: “I am delighted to welcome such an experienced CFO to the team. His extensive experience in senior finance positions within listed semiconductor companies will be invaluable as we continue to build the foundations for the next phase of business growth, working with our customers to create next generation AI infrastructure.”

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.

