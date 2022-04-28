Home Business Wire Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS”) (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Oppenheimer 7th Annual Emerging Growth Conference — May 10, 2022, virtual
  • Citi Hardware Trip — May 10, 2022, virtual
  • B. Riley 22nd Annual Investor Conference — May 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, CA
  • Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference — June 1, 2022 in New York City, NY
  • Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference — June 8, 2022 in Boston, MA

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conferences. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal and portable computers, graphic cards, flat-panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yujia Zhai, CPA

The Blueshirt Group

Yujia@blueshirtgroup.com
+1 (860) 214-0809

