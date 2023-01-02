<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth...
Business Wire

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2023 in New York City

di Business Wire

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS”) (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Needham institutional sales representative.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, graphic cards, flat-panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Yujia Zhai, CPA

The Blueshirt Group

Yujia@blueshirtgroup.com
+1 (860) 214-0809

Articoli correlati

Indy Autonomous Challenge Announces Premier Sponsors Ahead of CES 2023 Head-to-Head Autonomous Racing Competition

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IAC2022--The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) today announced that ASPIRE, Cisco, and Luminar will serve as premier sponsors...
Continua a leggere

SOSLAB to Unveil 3D Solid-State LiDAR ‘ML-X’ Installed in Automotive Lamps at CES 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3DSolidstateLiDAR--SOSLAB (CEO: Ji Seong Jeong) announced today the release of its next-generation 3D solid-state LiDAR ‘ML-X’ for...
Continua a leggere

Decentralized Think Tank Publishes Industry Update Regarding The Future of Cyber Security for Blockchain Exchanges

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CGG #confidentialcomputing--Following the recent FTX debacle, The Decentralized Think Tank released an industry update on the topic of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Indy Autonomous Challenge Announces Premier Sponsors Ahead of CES 2023 Head-to-Head Autonomous Racing Competition

Business Wire