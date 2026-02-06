Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Second Quarter of 2026 Ended December 31, 2025

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS”) (NASDAQ: AOSL) today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2026 ended December 31, 2025.

The results for the fiscal second quarter of 2026 ended December 31, 2025 were as follows:

GAAP Financial Comparison Quarterly (in millions, except percentage and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Revenue $ 162.3 $ 182.5 $ 173.2 Gross Margin 21.5 % 23.5 % 23.1 % Operating Loss $ (13.6 ) $ (4.6 ) $ (5.9 ) Net Loss $ (13.3 ) $ (2.1 ) $ (6.6 ) Net Loss Per Share - Diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.23 )

Non-GAAP Financial Comparison Quarterly (in millions, except percentage and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Revenue $ 162.3 $ 182.5 $ 173.2 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 22.2 % 24.1 % 24.2 % Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ (5.2 ) $ 2.5 $ 3.0 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (4.7 ) $ 4.2 $ 2.7 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.09

The non-GAAP financial measures in the schedule above and under the section “Financial Results for Fiscal Q2 Ended December 31, 2025” below exclude the effect of share-based compensation expense, equity method investment loss (income), and income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments in each of the periods presented, and amortization of purchased intangible and legal costs related to government investigation for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as well as impairment of long-lived assets for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Results for Fiscal Q2 Ended December 31, 2025

Revenue was $162.3 million, a decrease of 11.1% from the prior quarter and a decrease of 6.3% from the same quarter last year.

GAAP gross margin was 21.5%, down from 23.5% in the prior quarter and down from 23.1% in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 22.2%, down from 24.1% in the prior quarter and down from 24.2% in the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating expenses were $48.4 million, up from $47.4 million in the prior quarter and up from $45.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $41.3 million, down from $41.4 million from last quarter and up from $39.0 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating loss was $13.6 million, up from $4.6 million from the prior quarter and up from $5.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $5.2 million as compared to $2.5 million of operating income for the prior quarter and $3.0 million of operating income for the same quarter last year.

GAAP net loss per diluted share was $0.45, compared to $0.07 net loss per share for the prior quarter, and $0.23 net loss per share for the same quarter a year ago.

Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.16, compared to $0.13 net income per share for the prior quarter and $0.09 net income per share for the same quarter a year ago.

Consolidated cash flows used in operating activities was $8.1 million, as compared to $10.2 million of cash flows provided by operating activities in the prior quarter.

The Company closed the quarter with $196.3 million of cash and cash equivalents.

AOS Chief Executive Officer Stephen Chang commented, “Our December quarter revenue was slightly above the midpoint of our guidance, driven by strength in Communications, and in particular sales to our Tier One U.S. smartphone customer, reflecting continued market share gains and increased BOM content on premium platforms. As we move through calendar 2026, we expect improving product mix and increasing contributions from higher-performance applications to drive sequential improvement beginning in the June quarter. We believe this sets the foundation for accelerating growth as new products and programs ramp into 2027 and beyond.”

Mr. Chang concluded, “We are making focused R&D investments in performance-driven applications where we already have strong positions and deep customer relationships. In Computing, while overall PC demand in calendar 2026 is expected to be impacted by tightening memory supply, we are seeing growth in advanced computing driven by a broader array of applications for AI data centers across an expanding customer base. In Smartphones, we also anticipate growth in calendar 2026 as a rapid transition to higher charging currents is expected to generate increased BOM content for battery protection.”

Business Outlook for Fiscal Q3 Ending March 31, 2026

The following statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. AOS undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Our expectations for the fiscal third quarter of year 2026 are as follows:

Revenue to be approximately $160 million, plus or minus $10 million.

GAAP gross margin to be 20.2%, plus or minus 1%. We anticipate non-GAAP gross margin to be 21.0%, plus or minus 1%.

GAAP operating expenses to be in the range of $52.0 million, plus or minus $1 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $45.0 million, plus or minus $1 million. The sequential growth in operating expenses is mostly the result of increased spending for R&D.

Interest income is expected to be $1.0 million higher than interest expense, and

Income tax expense to be in the range of $1.1 million to $1.3 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

AOS plans to hold an investor teleconference and live webcast to discuss the financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2025 today, February 5, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. To listen to the live conference call, please dial +1 (833) 470-1428 or +1 (404) 975-4839 if dialing from outside the United States and Canada. The access code is 033075. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the company’s investor relations website, http://investor.aosmd.com. The webcast replay will be available for seven days after the live call on the same website. In addition, a copy of the script of management’s prepared remarks and a live webcast of the call will also be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the company’s investor relations website, http://investor.aosmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, market trends in the semiconductor industry and growth in calendar year 2026, our ability to outperform market, anticipated growth in our market segments in 2026 and 2027, seasonality of our business, our ability to sustain growth and expand our end markets, the success of our investment strategy, macro and geopolitical uncertainties, our projected amount of revenue, gross margin, operating income (loss), income tax expenses, net income (loss), and share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax expenses, our ability to grow our sales and market share, and other information under the section entitled “Business Outlook for Fiscal Q3 Ending March 31, 2026.” Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the state of semiconductor industry and seasonality of our markets; decline of PC markets; our lack of control over the joint venture in China; difficulties and challenges in executing our diversification strategy into different market segments; ordering pattern from distributors and seasonality; changes in regulatory environment, including tariff and trade policies; our ability to introduce or develop new and enhanced products that achieve market acceptance; government policies on our business operations in China; the actual product performance in volume production; the quality and reliability of our product, our ability to achieve design wins; the general business and economic conditions; our ability to maintain factory utilization at a desirable level; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 filed by AOS with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures for our historical performance, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) and EBITDAS. These supplemental measures exclude, among other items, share-based compensation expenses, legal and professional fees related to government investigation, amortization of purchased intangible, impairment of long-lived assets, income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and equity method investment income (loss) from equity investee. We also disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures in our financial guidance for the next quarter, including non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating expenses. We believe that these historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items and expenses that are not indicative of our core operating results or do not reflect our normal business operations. In addition, our management uses non-GAAP measures to compare our performance relative to forecasts and to benchmark our performance externally against competitors. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as non-GAAP net income (loss) or non-GAAP operating expenses, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. In addition, we included the amount of income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments in the non-GAAP net income (loss) reconciliation table for all periods presented as management believes that such non-GAAP presentation provides useful information to investors, even though the amounts are not significant. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures both in the text in this press release and in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide bandgap power devices, power management ICs, and modules, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, SiC, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HV Gate Drivers, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal computers, graphics cards, datacenters, AI servers, smartphones, consumer and industrial motor controls, TVs, lightings, automotive electronics, and power supply units for various equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

The following unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Revenue $ 162,263 $ 182,501 $ 173,156 $ 344,764 $ 355,043 Cost of goods sold 127,439 139,656 133,145 267,095 270,506 Gross profit 34,824 42,845 40,011 77,669 84,537 Gross margin 21.5 % 23.5 % 23.1 % 22.5 % 23.8 % Operating expenses: Research and development 25,205 24,145 23,968 49,350 46,446 Selling, general and administrative 23,184 23,284 21,951 46,468 44,251 Total operating expenses 48,389 47,429 45,919 95,818 90,697 Operating loss (13,565 ) (4,584 ) (5,908 ) (18,149 ) (6,160 ) Other income, net 894 2,468 663 3,362 13 Interest income 1,124 892 1,135 2,016 2,400 Interest expenses (154 ) (360 ) (701 ) (514 ) (1,513 ) Net loss before income taxes and equity method investment income (loss) (11,701 ) (1,584 ) (4,811 ) (13,285 ) (5,260 ) Income tax expense 1,490 1,927 1,242 3,417 2,282 Net loss before equity method investment income (loss) (13,191 ) (3,511 ) (6,053 ) (16,702 ) (7,542 ) Equity method investment income (loss) (102 ) 1,389 (561 ) 1,287 (1,568 ) Net loss $ (13,293 ) $ (2,122 ) $ (6,614 ) $ (15,415 ) $ (9,110 ) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.45 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.31 ) Diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted average number of common shares used to compute net loss per share Basic 29,816 30,036 29,163 29,926 29,083 Diluted 29,816 30,036 29,163 29,926 29,083

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value per share) (unaudited) December 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 196,340 $ 153,079 Restricted cash 425 419 Accounts receivable, net 29,017 34,772 Receivable from sale of equity interest in the JV Company 46,118 — Inventories 200,102 189,677 Other current assets 10,372 18,215 Total current assets 482,374 396,162 Property, plant and equipment, net 310,961 314,097 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,661 21,288 Intangible assets, net 1,288 269 Equity method investment 141,439 279,122 Deferred income tax assets 8,172 599 Other long-term assets 34,398 22,766 Total assets $ 1,002,293 $ 1,034,303 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 49,137 $ 60,044 Accrued liabilities 57,825 59,027 Payable related to equity investee, net 16,920 15,809 Income taxes payable 4,370 1,790 Short-term debt 2,980 11,852 Deferred revenue 2,047 — Finance lease liabilities 1,046 1,007 Operating lease liabilities 5,916 4,978 Total current liabilities 140,241 154,507 Long-term debt 2,113 14,872 Income taxes payable - long-term 4,351 4,201 Deferred income tax liabilities 12,423 13,192 Finance lease liabilities - long-term 742 1,274 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 18,461 16,925 Other long-term liabilities 5,194 7,000 Total liabilities 183,525 211,971 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares, par value $0.002 per share: Authorized: 10,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025 — — Common shares, par value $0.002 per share: Authorized: 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 37,426 shares and 29,582 shares, respectively at December 31, 2025 and 37,127 shares and 30,009 shares, respectively at June 30, 2025 75 74 Treasury shares at cost: 7,844 shares at December 31, 2025 and 7,118 shares at June 30, 2025 (93,138 ) (79,058 ) Additional paid-in capital 398,072 379,779 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,737 ) (12,390 ) Retained earnings 518,496 533,927 Total shareholders' equity 818,768 822,332 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,002,293 $ 1,034,303

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Selected Cash Flow Information (in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,062 $ 25,126 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 74,512 (14,100 ) Net cash used in financing activities (33,216 ) (3,732 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (91 ) (36 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 43,267 7,258 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 153,498 175,540 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 196,765 $ 182,798

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 GAAP gross profit $ 34,824 $ 42,845 $ 40,011 $ 77,669 $ 84,537 Share-based compensation 1,232 1,065 1,123 2,297 2,138 Amortization of purchased intangible — — 811 — 1,623 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 36,056 $ 43,910 $ 41,945 $ 79,966 $ 88,298 Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 22.2 % 24.1 % 24.2 % 23.2 % 24.9 % GAAP operating expense $ 48,389 $ 47,429 $ 45,919 $ 95,818 $ 90,697 Share-based compensation 7,041 6,067 6,827 13,108 12,714 Legal costs related to government investigation — — 114 — 461 Impairment of long-lived assets 70 — — 70 — Non-GAAP operating expense $ 41,278 $ 41,362 $ 38,978 $ 82,640 $ 77,522 GAAP operating loss $ (13,565 ) $ (4,584 ) $ (5,908 ) $ (18,149 ) $ (6,160 ) Share-based compensation 8,273 7,132 7,950 15,405 14,852 Amortization of purchased intangible — — 811 — 1,623 Legal costs related to government investigation — — 114 — 461 Impairment of long-lived assets 70 — — 70 — Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (5,222 ) $ 2,548 $ 2,967 $ (2,674 ) $ 10,776 Non-GAAP operating margin as a % of revenue (3.2 )% 1.4 % 1.7 % (0.8 )% 3.0 % GAAP net loss $ (13,293 ) $ (2,122 ) $ (6,614 ) $ (15,415 ) $ (9,110 ) Share-based compensation 8,273 7,132 7,950 15,405 14,852 Amortization of purchased intangible — — 811 — 1,623 Equity method investment (income) loss 102 (1,389 ) 561 (1,287 ) 1,568 Legal costs related to government investigation — — 114 — 461 Impairment of long-lived assets 70 — — 70 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 119 555 (83 ) 674 (234 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (4,729 ) $ 4,176 $ 2,739 $ (553 ) $ 9,160 Non-GAAP net margin as a % of revenue (2.9 )% 2.3 % 1.6 % (0.2 )% 2.6 % GAAP net loss $ (13,293 ) $ (2,122 ) $ (6,614 ) $ (15,415 ) $ (9,110 ) Share-based compensation 8,273 7,132 7,950 15,405 14,852 Amortization and depreciation 14,131 14,341 14,128 28,472 28,690 Equity method investment (income) loss 102 (1,389 ) 561 (1,287 ) 1,568 Interest income (1,124 ) (892 ) (1,135 ) (2,016 ) (2,400 ) Interest expenses 154 360 701 514 1,513 Income tax expense 1,490 1,927 1,242 3,417 2,282 EBITDAS $ 9,733 $ 19,357 $ 16,833 $ 29,090 $ 37,395 GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.45 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.29 ) Share-based compensation 0.28 0.23 0.25 0.52 0.47 Amortization of purchased intangible — — 0.03 — 0.05 Equity method investment (income) loss 0.00 (0.04 ) 0.02 (0.04 ) 0.05 Legal costs related to government investigation — 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 Impairment of long-lived assets 0.00 — — 0.00 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.01 0.01 (0.00 ) 0.02 (0.01 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.16 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.09 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.29 Weighted average number of common shares used to compute GAAP diluted net loss per share 29,816 30,036 29,163 29,926 29,083 Weighted average number of common shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 29,816 31,487 31,411 29,926 31,290

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook For Fiscal Q3 Ending March 31, 2026 (in millions, except percentages) (unaudited) GAAP gross margin 20.2 % Estimated share-based compensation expense 0.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin 21.0 % GAAP operating expenses $ 52 Estimated stock-based compensation expense (7 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 45

Investor and media inquiries:

The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

In US +1 323 240 5796

In China +86 (138) 1079-1480

gary@blueshirtgroup.co

The Blueshirt Group

Steven Pelayo

+1 (360) 808-5154

steven@blueshirtgroup.co