Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Second Quarter of 2026 Ended December 31, 2025

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS”) (NASDAQ: AOSL) today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2026 ended December 31, 2025.



The results for the fiscal second quarter of 2026 ended December 31, 2025 were as follows:

GAAP Financial Comparison

Quarterly

(in millions, except percentage and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

September 30,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

Revenue

 

$

162.3

 

 

$

182.5

 

 

$

173.2

 

Gross Margin

 

 

21.5

%

 

 

23.5

%

 

 

23.1

%

Operating Loss

 

$

(13.6

)

 

$

(4.6

)

 

$

(5.9

)

Net Loss

 

$

(13.3

)

 

$

(2.1

)

 

$

(6.6

)

Net Loss Per Share - Diluted

 

$

(0.45

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.23

)

Non-GAAP Financial Comparison

Quarterly

(in millions, except percentage and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

September 30,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

Revenue

 

$

162.3

 

 

$

182.5

 

 

$

173.2

 

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

 

 

22.2

%

 

 

24.1

%

 

 

24.2

%

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

 

$

(5.2

)

 

$

2.5

 

 

$

3.0

 

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

 

$

(4.7

)

 

$

4.2

 

 

$

2.7

 

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Diluted

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.09

 

The non-GAAP financial measures in the schedule above and under the section “Financial Results for Fiscal Q2 Ended December 31, 2025” below exclude the effect of share-based compensation expense, equity method investment loss (income), and income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments in each of the periods presented, and amortization of purchased intangible and legal costs related to government investigation for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as well as impairment of long-lived assets for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Results for Fiscal Q2 Ended December 31, 2025

  • Revenue was $162.3 million, a decrease of 11.1% from the prior quarter and a decrease of 6.3% from the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 21.5%, down from 23.5% in the prior quarter and down from 23.1% in the same quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 22.2%, down from 24.1% in the prior quarter and down from 24.2% in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP operating expenses were $48.4 million, up from $47.4 million in the prior quarter and up from $45.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses were $41.3 million, down from $41.4 million from last quarter and up from $39.0 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP operating loss was $13.6 million, up from $4.6 million from the prior quarter and up from $5.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss was $5.2 million as compared to $2.5 million of operating income for the prior quarter and $3.0 million of operating income for the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP net loss per diluted share was $0.45, compared to $0.07 net loss per share for the prior quarter, and $0.23 net loss per share for the same quarter a year ago.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.16, compared to $0.13 net income per share for the prior quarter and $0.09 net income per share for the same quarter a year ago.
  • Consolidated cash flows used in operating activities was $8.1 million, as compared to $10.2 million of cash flows provided by operating activities in the prior quarter.
  • The Company closed the quarter with $196.3 million of cash and cash equivalents.

AOS Chief Executive Officer Stephen Chang commented, “Our December quarter revenue was slightly above the midpoint of our guidance, driven by strength in Communications, and in particular sales to our Tier One U.S. smartphone customer, reflecting continued market share gains and increased BOM content on premium platforms. As we move through calendar 2026, we expect improving product mix and increasing contributions from higher-performance applications to drive sequential improvement beginning in the June quarter. We believe this sets the foundation for accelerating growth as new products and programs ramp into 2027 and beyond.”

Mr. Chang concluded, “We are making focused R&D investments in performance-driven applications where we already have strong positions and deep customer relationships. In Computing, while overall PC demand in calendar 2026 is expected to be impacted by tightening memory supply, we are seeing growth in advanced computing driven by a broader array of applications for AI data centers across an expanding customer base. In Smartphones, we also anticipate growth in calendar 2026 as a rapid transition to higher charging currents is expected to generate increased BOM content for battery protection.”

Business Outlook for Fiscal Q3 Ending March 31, 2026

The following statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. AOS undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Our expectations for the fiscal third quarter of year 2026 are as follows:

  • Revenue to be approximately $160 million, plus or minus $10 million.
  • GAAP gross margin to be 20.2%, plus or minus 1%. We anticipate non-GAAP gross margin to be 21.0%, plus or minus 1%.
  • GAAP operating expenses to be in the range of $52.0 million, plus or minus $1 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $45.0 million, plus or minus $1 million. The sequential growth in operating expenses is mostly the result of increased spending for R&D.
  • Interest income is expected to be $1.0 million higher than interest expense, and
  • Income tax expense to be in the range of $1.1 million to $1.3 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

AOS plans to hold an investor teleconference and live webcast to discuss the financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2025 today, February 5, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. To listen to the live conference call, please dial +1 (833) 470-1428 or +1 (404) 975-4839 if dialing from outside the United States and Canada. The access code is 033075. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the company’s investor relations website, http://investor.aosmd.com. The webcast replay will be available for seven days after the live call on the same website. In addition, a copy of the script of management’s prepared remarks and a live webcast of the call will also be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the company’s investor relations website, http://investor.aosmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, market trends in the semiconductor industry and growth in calendar year 2026, our ability to outperform market, anticipated growth in our market segments in 2026 and 2027, seasonality of our business, our ability to sustain growth and expand our end markets, the success of our investment strategy, macro and geopolitical uncertainties, our projected amount of revenue, gross margin, operating income (loss), income tax expenses, net income (loss), and share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax expenses, our ability to grow our sales and market share, and other information under the section entitled “Business Outlook for Fiscal Q3 Ending March 31, 2026.” Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the state of semiconductor industry and seasonality of our markets; decline of PC markets; our lack of control over the joint venture in China; difficulties and challenges in executing our diversification strategy into different market segments; ordering pattern from distributors and seasonality; changes in regulatory environment, including tariff and trade policies; our ability to introduce or develop new and enhanced products that achieve market acceptance; government policies on our business operations in China; the actual product performance in volume production; the quality and reliability of our product, our ability to achieve design wins; the general business and economic conditions; our ability to maintain factory utilization at a desirable level; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 filed by AOS with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures for our historical performance, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) and EBITDAS. These supplemental measures exclude, among other items, share-based compensation expenses, legal and professional fees related to government investigation, amortization of purchased intangible, impairment of long-lived assets, income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and equity method investment income (loss) from equity investee. We also disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures in our financial guidance for the next quarter, including non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating expenses. We believe that these historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items and expenses that are not indicative of our core operating results or do not reflect our normal business operations. In addition, our management uses non-GAAP measures to compare our performance relative to forecasts and to benchmark our performance externally against competitors. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as non-GAAP net income (loss) or non-GAAP operating expenses, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. In addition, we included the amount of income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments in the non-GAAP net income (loss) reconciliation table for all periods presented as management believes that such non-GAAP presentation provides useful information to investors, even though the amounts are not significant. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures both in the text in this press release and in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide bandgap power devices, power management ICs, and modules, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, SiC, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HV Gate Drivers, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal computers, graphics cards, datacenters, AI servers, smartphones, consumer and industrial motor controls, TVs, lightings, automotive electronics, and power supply units for various equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

The following unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

December 31,
2025

 

September 30,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

162,263

 

 

$

182,501

 

 

$

173,156

 

 

$

344,764

 

 

$

355,043

 

Cost of goods sold

 

127,439

 

 

 

139,656

 

 

 

133,145

 

 

 

267,095

 

 

 

270,506

 

Gross profit

 

34,824

 

 

 

42,845

 

 

 

40,011

 

 

 

77,669

 

 

 

84,537

 

Gross margin

 

21.5

%

 

 

23.5

%

 

 

23.1

%

 

 

22.5

%

 

 

23.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

25,205

 

 

 

24,145

 

 

 

23,968

 

 

 

49,350

 

 

 

46,446

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

23,184

 

 

 

23,284

 

 

 

21,951

 

 

 

46,468

 

 

 

44,251

 

Total operating expenses

 

48,389

 

 

 

47,429

 

 

 

45,919

 

 

 

95,818

 

 

 

90,697

 

Operating loss

 

(13,565

)

 

 

(4,584

)

 

 

(5,908

)

 

 

(18,149

)

 

 

(6,160

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income, net

 

894

 

 

 

2,468

 

 

 

663

 

 

 

3,362

 

 

 

13

 

Interest income

 

1,124

 

 

 

892

 

 

 

1,135

 

 

 

2,016

 

 

 

2,400

 

Interest expenses

 

(154

)

 

 

(360

)

 

 

(701

)

 

 

(514

)

 

 

(1,513

)

Net loss before income taxes and equity method investment income (loss)

 

(11,701

)

 

 

(1,584

)

 

 

(4,811

)

 

 

(13,285

)

 

 

(5,260

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

1,490

 

 

 

1,927

 

 

 

1,242

 

 

 

3,417

 

 

 

2,282

 

Net loss before equity method investment income (loss)

 

(13,191

)

 

 

(3,511

)

 

 

(6,053

)

 

 

(16,702

)

 

 

(7,542

)

Equity method investment income (loss)

 

(102

)

 

 

1,389

 

 

 

(561

)

 

 

1,287

 

 

 

(1,568

)

Net loss

$

(13,293

)

 

$

(2,122

)

 

$

(6,614

)

 

$

(15,415

)

 

$

(9,110

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.45

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.23

)

 

$

(0.52

)

 

$

(0.31

)

Diluted

$

(0.45

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.23

)

 

$

(0.52

)

 

$

(0.31

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares used to compute net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

29,816

 

 

 

30,036

 

 

 

29,163

 

 

 

29,926

 

 

 

29,083

 

Diluted

 

29,816

 

 

 

30,036

 

 

 

29,163

 

 

 

29,926

 

 

 

29,083

 

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value per share)

(unaudited)

 

December 31,
2025

 

June 30,
2025

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

196,340

 

 

$

153,079

 

Restricted cash

 

425

 

 

 

419

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

29,017

 

 

 

34,772

 

Receivable from sale of equity interest in the JV Company

 

46,118

 

 

 

 

Inventories

 

200,102

 

 

 

189,677

 

Other current assets

 

10,372

 

 

 

18,215

 

Total current assets

 

482,374

 

 

 

396,162

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

310,961

 

 

 

314,097

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

23,661

 

 

 

21,288

 

Intangible assets, net

 

1,288

 

 

 

269

 

Equity method investment

 

141,439

 

 

 

279,122

 

Deferred income tax assets

 

8,172

 

 

 

599

 

Other long-term assets

 

34,398

 

 

 

22,766

 

Total assets

$

1,002,293

 

 

$

1,034,303

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

49,137

 

 

$

60,044

 

Accrued liabilities

 

57,825

 

 

 

59,027

 

Payable related to equity investee, net

 

16,920

 

 

 

15,809

 

Income taxes payable

 

4,370

 

 

 

1,790

 

Short-term debt

 

2,980

 

 

 

11,852

 

Deferred revenue

 

2,047

 

 

 

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

1,046

 

 

 

1,007

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

5,916

 

 

 

4,978

 

Total current liabilities

 

140,241

 

 

 

154,507

 

Long-term debt

 

2,113

 

 

 

14,872

 

Income taxes payable - long-term

 

4,351

 

 

 

4,201

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

12,423

 

 

 

13,192

 

Finance lease liabilities - long-term

 

742

 

 

 

1,274

 

Operating lease liabilities - long-term

 

18,461

 

 

 

16,925

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

5,194

 

 

 

7,000

 

Total liabilities

 

183,525

 

 

 

211,971

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred shares, par value $0.002 per share:

 

 

 

Authorized: 10,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares, par value $0.002 per share:

 

 

 

Authorized: 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 37,426 shares and 29,582 shares, respectively at December 31, 2025 and 37,127 shares and 30,009 shares, respectively at June 30, 2025

 

75

 

 

 

74

 

Treasury shares at cost: 7,844 shares at December 31, 2025 and 7,118 shares at June 30, 2025

 

(93,138

)

 

 

(79,058

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

398,072

 

 

 

379,779

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(4,737

)

 

 

(12,390

)

Retained earnings

 

518,496

 

 

 

533,927

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

818,768

 

 

 

822,332

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,002,293

 

 

$

1,034,303

 

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

Selected Cash Flow Information

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

2,062

 

$

25,126

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

74,512

 

 

 

(14,100

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(33,216

)

 

 

(3,732

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(91

)

 

 

(36

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

43,267

 

 

 

7,258

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

153,498

 

 

 

175,540

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

196,765

 

 

$

182,798

 

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

September 30,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

$

34,824

 

 

$

42,845

 

 

$

40,011

 

 

$

77,669

 

 

$

84,537

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

1,232

 

 

 

1,065

 

 

 

1,123

 

 

 

2,297

 

 

 

2,138

 

Amortization of purchased intangible

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

811

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,623

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

36,056

 

 

$

43,910

 

 

$

41,945

 

 

$

79,966

 

 

$

88,298

 

Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue

 

 

22.2

%

 

 

24.1

%

 

 

24.2

%

 

 

23.2

%

 

 

24.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expense

 

$

48,389

 

 

$

47,429

 

 

$

45,919

 

 

$

95,818

 

 

$

90,697

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

7,041

 

 

 

6,067

 

 

 

6,827

 

 

 

13,108

 

 

 

12,714

 

Legal costs related to government investigation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

 

 

 

461

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

 

70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating expense

 

$

41,278

 

 

$

41,362

 

 

$

38,978

 

 

$

82,640

 

 

$

77,522

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating loss

 

$

(13,565

)

 

$

(4,584

)

 

$

(5,908

)

 

$

(18,149

)

 

$

(6,160

)

Share-based compensation

 

 

8,273

 

 

 

7,132

 

 

 

7,950

 

 

 

15,405

 

 

 

14,852

 

Amortization of purchased intangible

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

811

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,623

 

Legal costs related to government investigation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

 

 

 

461

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

 

70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

 

$

(5,222

)

 

$

2,548

 

 

$

2,967

 

 

$

(2,674

)

 

$

10,776

 

Non-GAAP operating margin as a % of revenue

 

 

(3.2

)%

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

1.7

%

 

 

(0.8

)%

 

 

3.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

 

$

(13,293

)

 

$

(2,122

)

 

$

(6,614

)

 

$

(15,415

)

 

$

(9,110

)

Share-based compensation

 

 

8,273

 

 

 

7,132

 

 

 

7,950

 

 

 

15,405

 

 

 

14,852

 

Amortization of purchased intangible

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

811

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,623

 

Equity method investment (income) loss

 

 

102

 

 

 

(1,389

)

 

 

561

 

 

 

(1,287

)

 

 

1,568

 

Legal costs related to government investigation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

 

 

 

461

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

 

70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

70

 

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

119

 

 

 

555

 

 

 

(83

)

 

 

674

 

 

 

(234

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

 

$

(4,729

)

 

$

4,176

 

 

$

2,739

 

 

$

(553

)

 

$

9,160

 

Non-GAAP net margin as a % of revenue

 

 

(2.9

)%

 

 

2.3

%

 

 

1.6

%

 

 

(0.2

)%

 

 

2.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

 

$

(13,293

)

 

$

(2,122

)

 

$

(6,614

)

 

$

(15,415

)

 

$

(9,110

)

Share-based compensation

 

 

8,273

 

 

 

7,132

 

 

 

7,950

 

 

 

15,405

 

 

 

14,852

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

14,131

 

 

 

14,341

 

 

 

14,128

 

 

 

28,472

 

 

 

28,690

 

Equity method investment (income) loss

 

 

102

 

 

 

(1,389

)

 

 

561

 

 

 

(1,287

)

 

 

1,568

 

Interest income

 

 

(1,124

)

 

 

(892

)

 

 

(1,135

)

 

 

(2,016

)

 

 

(2,400

)

Interest expenses

 

 

154

 

 

 

360

 

 

 

701

 

 

 

514

 

 

 

1,513

 

Income tax expense

 

 

1,490

 

 

 

1,927

 

 

 

1,242

 

 

 

3,417

 

 

 

2,282

 

EBITDAS

 

$

9,733

 

 

$

19,357

 

 

$

16,833

 

 

$

29,090

 

 

$

37,395

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net loss per share

 

$

(0.45

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

(0.52

)

 

$

(0.29

)

Share-based compensation

 

 

0.28

 

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.52

 

 

 

0.47

 

Amortization of purchased intangible

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

Equity method investment (income) loss

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

0.05

 

Legal costs related to government investigation

 

 

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.02

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

(0.00

)

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

(0.01

)

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares used to compute GAAP diluted net loss per share

 

 

29,816

 

 

 

30,036

 

 

 

29,163

 

 

 

29,926

 

 

 

29,083

 

Weighted average number of common shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

 

 

29,816

 

 

 

31,487

 

 

 

31,411

 

 

 

29,926

 

 

 

31,290

 

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook

For Fiscal Q3 Ending March 31, 2026

(in millions, except percentages)

(unaudited)

 

 

GAAP gross margin

 

20.2

%

Estimated share-based compensation expense

 

0.8

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

21.0

%

 

 

GAAP operating expenses

$

52

 

Estimated stock-based compensation expense

 

(7

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

45

 


