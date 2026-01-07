Alpaca Enters India’s GIFT City Broker-Dealer Market through Zincmoney IFSC Acquisition

NEW YORK & AHMEDABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpaca, self-clearing broker-dealer and a global leader in brokerage infrastructure APIs, today announced its intention to acquire Zincmoney IFSC Private Limited (“Zincmoney”), a broker-dealer regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and operating from the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

This strategic acquisition will bring Zincmoney’s India-focused brokerage licenses and infrastructure to Alpaca, serving as an operational entry point and accelerating their global expansion into one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. The move strengthens Alpaca’s mission to expand access to modern financial services for people around the world.

“The acquisition of Zincmoney is critical to building truly global brokerage infrastructure,” said Yoshi Yokokawa, Co-Founder and CEO of Alpaca. “Zincmoney has established itself in GIFT City by working closely with Indian financial institutions and fintechs. With their team and licenses joining Alpaca, we are excited to serve the Indian market as a regulated broker-dealer while supporting partners who need compliant access to US securities and other investing solutions.”

Zincmoney brings capabilities across Indian and global investing, including access to international securities, IFSC-listed products, and diversified portfolio solutions designed for overseas education and restricted stock unit (RSU) management. These will complement Alpaca’s multi-asset brokerage infrastructure, like US stocks and options, which enables partners to embed trading, custody, and wealth products via modern APIs for the next generation of investing experiences. Additionally, this intended acquisition includes Zincmoney’s PSP to facilitate customer payments and transfers across India.

“Joining Alpaca allows us to accelerate what we set out to build–making global investing and IFSC products accessible to Indian households through the partners they already trust,” said Mayuresh Kini of Zincmoney IFSC. “We’re excited to combine our regulatory expertise and India-first product set with Alpaca.”

The combination unites teams with deep experience in brokerage operations, compliance, and embedded finance between Alpaca’s global infrastructure with Zincmoney’s local market expertise of the Indian regulatory and distribution landscape. Notably, Kini will transition to CEO of Alpaca India post regulatory approvals.

This intended acquisition further cements Alpaca’s leading position as a full-stack global brokerage infrastructure provider–enabling brokers, banks, and fintechs to launch investing and wealth products quickly, compliantly, and at scale.

Regulatory Disclosures

Completion of the acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

About Alpaca

Alpaca is a US-headquartered, self-clearing broker-dealer and a global leader in brokerage infrastructure APIs providing access to stocks, ETFs, options, fixed income, and crypto. Alpaca delivers embeddable finance solutions for tokenization, fully paid securities lending, high-yield cash, 24/5 trading, Shariah-compliant investing and more. Today, Alpaca powers over 9 million brokerage accounts across hundreds of fintechs and institutions in 40+ countries with over $170M in funding.

About Zinc

Zinc is an AI technology company building adoptive copilot systems that support complex decision-making for a wide range of users. Starting with helping families and students save, invest and plan for global education, Zinc is now expanding into sectors such as financial services, healthcare and professional advisory. Zinc develops intelligent agents that enhance human expertise and enable better outcomes across high-stakes decisions. Founded by Prashanth Ranganathan, Mayuresh Kini and Piyush Gupta, and backed by Nexus Venture Partners, Quona Capital, EDBI and Global Ventures, Zinc is focused on creating transparent, globally connected AI experiences that empower people and organizations with clarity, confidence and actionable insights. Zincmoney IFSC Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zinc Money Pte. Ltd. Singapore.

Securities brokerage services are provided by Alpaca Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a wholly owned subsidiary of AlpacaDB, Inc.

All investments involve risk; for more information, please see our Disclosure Library. Options trading is not suitable for all investors due to its inherent high risk, which can potentially result in significant losses. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing.

Cryptocurrency services are provided by Alpaca Crypto LLC, a FinCEN-registered MSB (NMLS #2160858) and subsidiary of AlpacaDB, Inc. Cryptocurrency assets are highly volatile and speculative, involving substantial risk of loss, and are not insured by the FDIC or any government agency. Customers should be aware of the various risks prior to engaging these services, including potential loss of principal, cybersecurity considerations, regulatory developments, and the evolving nature of digital asset technology. For additional information on the risks of cryptocurrency, please click here.

AlpacaDB, Inc., the parent company of Alpaca Securities LLC and Alpaca Crypto LLC, provides services and technology, including the brokerage infrastructure API supporting Alpaca’s financial services.

This is not an offer, solicitation of an offer, or advice to buy or sell securities or cryptocurrencies or open a brokerage account or cryptocurrency account in any jurisdiction where Alpaca Securities or Alpaca Crypto, respectively, are not registered or licensed, as applicable.

