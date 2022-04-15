Alorica’s Non-profit Partner MLBA Highlights Year of Employee-led Giving in 2021 Impact Report

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alorica–In partnership with non-profit Making Lives Better with Alorica (MLBA), Alorica Inc., a global leader in next-generation customer experience (CX) solutions, recently shared highlights from its year of grassroots giving and volunteerism in the newly-released 2021 MLBA Impact Report. The annual report demonstrates Alorica’s ongoing commitment to further its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives through employee-led programs around the world, such as MLBA. In 2021, MLBA raised nearly $800,000 and awarded 1,142 grants totaling over $580,000 to help Alorica individuals, their families, communities and other local nonprofits in need.

High on the list of MLBA’s contributions last year was the launch of the organization’s first-ever Inspiration Fund, which provided financial assistance to middle and high school students who otherwise could not afford to pursue their interests. More than 40 grants totaling over $63,000 were awarded to students in 7 countries to fund activities, such as piano lessons, coding classes, laptops and more. To help raise money for the cause, Alorica’s Executive Leadership Team—including Chief Culture Officer and MLBA President Joyce Lee and CEO Greg Haller—raised nearly $40,000 through the company’s first global health & wellness competition. The fundraiser—Miles 4 MLBA—had senior executives virtually compete against each other through various exercises—biking, walking, running, yoga, etc. with employees pledging donations to the Inspiration Fund on behalf of the leaders’ efforts.

MLBA also received GuideStar’s coveted Platinum Seal of Transparency for the first time, the highest level of recognition awarded to organizations who demonstrate a strong commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency for donors worldwide by providing clear fundraising goals and consistently reaching them. To add to the accolades, MLBA was named, alongside Joyce Lee, a Silver winner in the 18th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business for “Most Valuable Non-Profit Response”. Lee was honored for leading MLBA’s pandemic relief efforts through a culture of connection and empowerment, providing grant donations, charity support and resource assistance.

“ 2021 was a memorable year for both MLBA and Alorica,” said Joyce Lee, Alorica’s Chief Culture Officer and MLBA President. “ Our teams got creative, rallied together, tried new things and put their heart into doing good for our communities. I am deeply grateful for our Aloricans around the globe who genuinely care and selflessly give. It’s this collective mindset that makes us who we are at Alorica and allows nonprofits like MLBA to make a difference when and where it truly counts.”

Alorica is the primary corporate sponsor of MLBA, providing administrative resources, logistics and personnel costs required to fuel the non-profit. In turn, MLBA is an integral part of Alorica’s larger commitment to CSR, which champions programs that align with the company’s vision of making lives better, one interaction at a time. Alorica’s approach to CSR is categorized under three pillars—Philanthropy (in which MLBA resides), People and Planet. To learn more about Alorica’s CSR commitment, please visit www.alorica.com/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Alorica

Alorica creates insanely great digital customer experiences at scale. Our team of 100,000 solutionists, technologists and operators partner with global brands and disruptive innovators to deliver digitally-charged, tailored interactions customers crave. With a track record of creating long-term loyalty, Alorica brings actionable insights, proven processes and CX leadership to transform clients’ business needs, whether they’re focused on digital optimization, customer engagement or market expansion. Through strategic partnerships with best-in-breed technology, we design, integrate and optimize digital solutions personalized to reach clients’ most desired outcomes now and for the future. Alorica drives CX innovation for the best clients around the globe from its award-winning operations in 16 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.alorica.com.

About Making Lives Better with Alorica (MLBA)

Founded in 2015, Making Lives Better with Alorica (MLBA) is the global, non-profit partner of Alorica. Our approach to corporate philanthropy is like none other; while most companies handle charitable giving from the top-down, MLBA and Alorica empower its nearly 60 employee-led Chapters across the United States, Philippines, Mexico, Panama, Guatemala and Canada, to make lives better for local causes and individuals that matter most to them. To learn more, visit https://www.livesbetter.org/.

Contacts

Sunny Yu



Alorica Inc.



Sunny.Yu@Alorica.com