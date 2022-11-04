Alorica Recruits Sanjay Ponnappa as Its First Regional President of India

Local Leadership Appointment Helps Advance Alorica’s Strategy for Transformative Growth in India

BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alorica—Alorica Inc., a trusted global leader in next-generation customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced the hiring of Sanjay Ponnappa as Regional President overseeing its India operations effective immediately. Ponnappa, who brings a proven industry track record of digital CX success, will focus on elevating Alorica’s service delivery from India to support clients and customers worldwide.

Ponnappa will manage Alorica’s rapidly expanding India operations, which has grown to more than 3,000 employees across sites in Bengaluru and Mohali as well as those working from home in the region. Alorica India provides services across the entire customer lifecycle including customer care, tech support, revenue generation, content management & moderation. Its Bengaluru site is also the home to the company’s global Digital Business Center—a technology hub and innovation lab that focuses exclusively on digital transformation including analytics and process re-engineering. Through the DBC, Alorica develops, tests and deploys digital CX solutions, such as automation, AI, omnichannel and more.

“Adding Sanjay to the executive leadership team at this point of Alorica India’s trajectory aligns well with our plans for massive growth in the country,” said Alorica’s Chief Operating Officer Bong Borja. “Our operations in India offers tremendous opportunities for scalability, digital and AI-based solutioning and cost efficiency for clients anywhere in the world. At the same time, we take great pride in the award-winning culture we have in place for our employees’ professional development, satisfaction and engagement. With Sanjay’s operational background, strong leadership and localized expertise, I have confidence that our teams in the region will execute and thrive.”

Ponnappa brings more than 29 years of experience to the Alorica team, including two decades in business process management, program delivery and robotic automation deployment. In his previous roles, he has been responsible for operations spanning voice, non-voice and back-office support for 10,000+ employees in India, Philippines and the United Kingdom. His expertise ranges from winning new business; improving performance, NPS & profitability; enhancing the employee life cycle; and upskilling talent to capture digital transformation opportunities.

To learn more about Alorica India and the diverse job opportunities available, go to: https://www.alorica.com/careers/india

About Alorica

Alorica creates insanely great digital customer experiences at scale. Our team of 100,000 solutionists, technologists and operators partner with global brands and disruptive innovators to deliver digitally-charged; tailored interactions customers crave. With a track record of creating long-term loyalty, Alorica brings actionable insights, proven processes and CX leadership to transform clients’ business needs, whether they’re focused on digital optimization, customer engagement or market expansion. Through strategic partnerships with best-in-breed technology, we design, integrate and optimize digital solutions personalized to reach clients’ most desired outcomes now and for the future. Alorica drives CX innovation for the best clients around the globe from its award-winning operations in 18 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.alorica.com.

