Alorica Introduces Connection Hubs Around the World with Its Newest Addition in the Philippines

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alorica—Alorica Inc., a global leader in next-generation customer experience (CX) solutions, today introduced its global Connection Hubs, a network of operational sites designed to complement the company’s expanding Alorica Anywhere work-at-home solution, while scaling talent acquisition and support in target markets. These facilities offer work-at-home employees a centralized location to further connect with their teams in person for recruiting, training, IT support, culture and engagement activities and more. Having already launched in four countries since late last year, the company is set to open its next Alorica Connection Hub this week in Candon City, Ilocos Sur—the first in the Philippines.

“As we define the future of work, a primary consideration for our workforce optimization strategy is the evolving employee experience,” said Greg Haller, Chief Executive Officer at Alorica. “With the global economy adjusting to a new normal, our focus continues to be the welfare of our employees. We want to do what’s best for them by combining the best of remote and in-person engagement. That includes establishing offices where there are high-quality candidate pools including multilingual capabilities, and physically being there for our remote team members when they need additional support. The Alorica Connection Hubs allow us to enhance our interactions with employees, which leads to enhanced performance and exceptional delivery of customer service.”

The Candon Connection Hub in the Philippines is equipped with training, recruiting and meeting rooms as well as docking workstations, giving associates access to information technology support and other services. Work-at-home employees in the area will provide CX support in technology, customer care and digital services on behalf of leading brands, adding to growing workforce across the country.

The Philippines’ new site joins existing Connection Hubs in the United States, Latin America and Europe including successful launches in La Ceiba, Honduras; Querétaro, Mexico and Warsaw, Poland. This summer, Alorica plans to open its next Connection Hub in Veracruz, Mexico. With workforce optimization in mind, the Connection Hubs were established to seamlessly integrate with the company’s secure, cloud-based, work-at- Alorica Anywhere home solution. Leveraging digital and physical strategies that focus on the employee journey has increased employee satisfaction and performance as well as led to multiple industry recognitions including Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO. One of the platforms within Alorica Anywhere that has helped lead to increased employee satisfaction and performance is Alorica Connect, a digital gamified website and mobile app that engages new employees from onboarding to production and beyond.

“Alorica has been a pioneer in hybrid work models for over two decades,” added Haller. “With 100,000+ employees across 16 countries speaking over 30 languages, Alorica is known for removing barriers and providing clients with the people, technology and processes required to transform the customer experience at scale from virtually anywhere. The new Connection Hubs further strengthen Alorica’s global footprint and geographic offerings.”

