Alorica Elevates Dan Montenaro to Executive Vice President & General Counsel

Leading Customer Experience Solutions Provider Invests in Leadership Growth to Support Future Business Goals and Client Demand

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alorica Inc., a global leader in customer experience solutions, announced today the promotion of Dan Montenaro to Executive Vice President & General Counsel. In his new role on the company’s executive leadership team, Montenaro will oversee all global transactions, compliance, corporate governance, dispute resolution, and intellectual property functions for Alorica. Through thoughtful and strategic counsel, Montenaro will continue to support the increasing demand for Alorica’s customer experience solutions backed by effective compliance and risk mitigation strategies, further enabling the business to accelerate its growth initiatives.

As Executive Vice President & General Counsel, Montenaro will direct global teams responsible for commercial transactions, compliance management, and risk management initiatives for the multibillion-dollar organization. His extensive experience across industries provides the expertise to lead strategic and tactical legal initiatives and advise the executive leadership team on all legal and corporate strategies. Additionally, Montenaro will represent the collective interest of Alorica and its clients with policymakers and government bodies.

“Over the last three years, Dan has proven to be an exemplary leader and true partner to all he engages with in our company,” said Greg Haller, Chief Operating Officer at Alorica. “As a founder-led business centered around our people, we’re always proud to recognize and elevate those who have excelled within our organization. I am confident Dan will not only meet but exceed our expectations in his new role on the executive leadership team, helping to propel us to the next level as we continue to expand our business.”

Montenaro has over 10 years of experience in the industry and over 20 years as corporate counsel overall. For the past several years, he served as Alorica’s Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel within the Legal department. Prior to joining Alorica, he spent five years as iQor’s Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy General Counsel, and two years as General Counsel and Vice President, Risk Management at ARS National Services. He started his in-house career at National City Corporation (now PNC) and then served as Senior Counsel with HSBC North America. Montenaro graduated from DePaul University with a B.A. in Political Science and Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. He is licensed to practice in Ohio, Illinois and California.

Alorica helps companies meet increasingly complex customer experience challenges while mitigating risk, meeting compliance standards and improving consumer protection initiatives. Visit Alorica’s capabilities page to learn more.

