Alorica Appoints Greg Haller to Chief Executive Officer to Advance Company’s Transformation Strategy

Founder Andy Lee Transitions to Executive Chairman Role to Focus on Company’s Long-term Growth

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alorica—Alorica Inc., a global leader in digital customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced the appointment of Greg Haller to Chief Executive Officer. Since 2018, Haller has served as Alorica’s Chief Operating Officer and with today’s promotion, his elevated role aligns with the transition of Founder and former CEO Andy Lee to Executive Chairman as part of the company’s future-ready expansion plans.

“I can think of no better leader than Greg to steer Alorica into the next phase of our mission to enable companies around the world to achieve outcomes critical to their business strategies,” said Lee. “His deep understanding of our clients’ priorities, expertise in operational excellence and outcome-driven mindset for navigating industry change assure Greg is the ideal leader at the helm for Alorica today and into our digital future.”

Haller has three decades of diverse senior leadership experience and a proven track record of delivering results that drive shareholder value. During Greg’s tenure as Alorica’s COO, he played a pivotal role in the success of strategic initiatives spanning operations, client solutions, human resources, global business services and product marketing. In the past three years, Greg has led the company through historic growth, key client wins and success in the deployment of its digital solutions including the exponential expansion of its work-at-home solution, Alorica Anywhere. These accomplishments have earned Alorica over 20 noteworthy accolades since last year including recently being named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO and winning a 2021 Gold Stevie Award for Employer of the Year. As CEO, Haller will continue to spearhead Alorica’s acceleration as a strategic partner of choice for progressive brands.

“I’m honored to expand my role at Alorica as CEO,” added Haller. “I look forward to collaborating with Andy and our exceptional leadership team to continue delivering insanely great customer experiences with best-in-breed technology and execution. The opportunities for Alorica have never been brighter as we partner with clients to deploy the next generation of omnichannel service experiences and digital transformation.”

Lee founded Alorica in 1999, growing the company into one of the largest business process outsourcing (BPO) partners in the world. As Executive Chairman, he will remain an integral part of the leadership team focusing on long-term business strategies and growth initiatives.

