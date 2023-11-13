AlmaLinux Releases 9.3 and Announces AlmaLinux Day Tokyo

First downstream enterprise Linux distribution to be released after Red Hat shifted its release model is now completely liberated from RHEL sources

AlmaLinux Day Tokyo to take place December 9, 2023 at Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.

FORT MYERS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards the community-owned and governed open-source CentOS alternative AlmaLinux, today announced the release of AlmaLinux 9.3. This version of AlmaLinux is the first release to be built entirely from upstream sources without relying on Red Hat Enterprise Linux source code.





As announced earlier this year, AlmaLinux 9.3 is built using source code from CentOS Stream repos as its upstream, but is built alongside and in step with Red Hat Enterprise Linux, aiming at stability and predictability, providing enterprise Linux compatibility for all AlmaLinux users.

“This release includes code that I committed upstream to CentOS Stream, which makes it even more special to me,” said Jonathan Wright, CTO at Knownhost, LLC. “AlmaLinux is a growing project that continues to see value in its upstream partner, and I am excited to be able to contribute to the health of the entire Enterprise Linux ecosystem by contributing there.”

In addition to releasing AlmaLinux 9.3, the foundation announced AlmaLinux Day Tokyo, its first live event that is solely dedicated to AlmaLinux. With talks from benny Vasquez (AlmaLinux OS Foundation), Igor Seletskiy (Tuxcare), and Yohei Suzuki (Cybertrust Japan), along with members of the AlmaLinux OS Core SIG and honored partners, the event will focus on the future of AlmaLinux. For more information, visit https://almalinux.org/ja/aldt-2023/

“We are extremely grateful to our community and the Enterprise Linux ecosystem for its continued commitment to AlmaLinux OS,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the board at the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “This month we have passed 600,000 servers calling home for updates to one of the over 340 servers in our mirror system. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is nearing 400 members, and we have welcomed 25 new and returning sponsors this year. Our user base continues to grow exponentially, and we are elated to bring some of that user base together during the very first AlmaLinux Day Tokyo.”

“AlmaLinux’s global adoption in HPC and other hybrid cloud environments is continuously growing, and we are excited to be able to expand AlmaLinux’s adoption both in Japan and globally,” said Yuji Kitamura, President & CEO of Cybertrust Japan. “By releasing AlmaLinux 9.3 and announcing AlmaLinux Day Tokyo, we are showing the enterprise Linux users that AlmaLinux is strong, stable and focused on longevity. We will continue to work with the AlmaLinux OS Foundation to provide a platform for CentOS Linux users that is free, enterprise-ready, secure and dependable.”

AlmaLinux 9.3’s release continues its standard of supporting four widely-used architectures: x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le and s390x.

To download AlmaLinux ISOs immediately, please see: almalinux.org/get-almalinux/

AlmaLinux Resources

About AlmaLinux

AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution. It is focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform, while remaining compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS. AlmaLinux OS is governed by The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, which is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community.

AlmaLinux has millions of downloads from a network of over 350 mirrors worldwide, and powers projects by US government agencies, major scientific experiments, business applications, and every day users across a wide range of enterprises as well software development at GitLab and the web hosting industry. AlmaLinux has over 4 million docker pulls, over 600,000 active serves, and availability on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle OCI, and others. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation’s 400+ members help support the rapid development of AlmaLinux and include AMD, ARM, CloudLinux, and Cybertrust-Japan. AlmaLinux is adopted and supported by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects, including VMware, GitLab, Tenable and more.

Visit https://almalinux.org.

Red Hat, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Zintel Public Relations – Matthew Zintel



matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

AlmaLinux Contact:

hello@almalinux.org