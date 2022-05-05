AlmaLinux, Popular CentOS Alternative, Now Available on Oracle Cloud

Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace with x86_64 and Aarch64 support

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards the community owned and governed open source CentOS replacement AlmaLinux, today announced AlmaLinux is now available on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) marketplace, continuing AlmaLinux’s penetration into the cloud. With this addition to the Oracle Cloud Marketplace (OCM), enterprises can now add AlmaLinux into their Virtual Cloud Network (VCN) with the simple click of a button for both x86_64 and Aarch64.

See the full details and how to provision and start up your cloud instance with AlmaLinux in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace here: x86_64 (https://cloudmarketplace.oracle.com/marketplace/en_US/listing/125544666) and Arm/Aarch64 (https://cloudmarketplace.oracle.com/marketplace/en_US/listing/125567282)

“Oracle Cloud combines the elasticity and utility of public cloud with the granular control, security, and predictability of on-prem infrastructure. The tens of thousands of developers building with Oracle now have easy access to the open source, community owned and governed, forever-free enterprise AlmaLinux distribution and can get up and running immediately,” said Jack Aboutboul, community manager for AlmaLinux. “We’d also like to acknowledge and thank our good friends at Ampere, an Oracle OCI hardware provider and their amazing A1 Arm instances, for supporting AlmaLinux.”

Oracle Cloud provides Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Data as a Service (DaaS) solutions. Oracle Cloud allows a wide range of services – including servers, operating systems, storage, network, applications and services – to be provisioned on demand. They support numerous open standards (SQL, HTML5, REST), open-source applications (Kubernetes, Spark, Hadoop, Kafka, MySQL, Terraform), and a variety of programming languages, databases, tools, and frameworks.

AlmaLinux is supported by hardware partner Ampere on OCI. OCI offers Ampere(r) Altra(r) processors and the industry’s first 80-core Ampere Altra Arm-based server with flexible sizing from 1-80 OCPUs and 1-64 GB of memory per core. The OCI Ampere A1 compute platform provides deterministic performance, linear scalability, and a secure architecture with the best price-performance in the market.

“Ampere provides modern cloud infrastructure to our customers with an ever expanding ecosystem for building cloud native solutions. Working with the OCI partner program and AlmaLinux, we now enable our customers to have more OS options for today’s hyperscale cloud computing workloads and applications,” said Peter Pouliot, Sr. Developer Advocate, Ampere Computing. “This work underscores our commitment to delivering a truly differentiated cloud native computing platform for our customers with more mature components, tools and services at every level of the stack.”

AlmaLinux, downloaded millions of times, recently celebrated over 1 million Docker pulls, the release of AlmaLinux 8.5 within 48 hours of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) release, and the shipping of AlmaLinux 8.5 for PowerPC. AlmaLinux has also announced their first Platinum foundation sponsor, Codenotary, and new member Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

To find out the full benefits of provisioning OCI with AlmaLinux, see the Oracle Cloud Marketplace information here: x86_64 (https://cloudmarketplace.oracle.com/marketplace/en_US/listing/125544666) and Arm/Aarch64 (https://cloudmarketplace.oracle.com/marketplace/en_US/listing/125567282)

AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution. It is focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. It is 1:1 binary compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Steam CentOS. The AlmaLinux OS falls under the purview of The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, which is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. https://almalinux.org/.

