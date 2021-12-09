AlmaLinux OS Foundation Welcomes Codenotary to Governing Board as First Platinum Member

DevSecOps immutability specialist Codenotary affirms AlmaLinux’s commitment to maintaining a community owned and governed open source CentOS successor

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards the community owned and governed open source CentOS alternative, today announced that Codenotary has joined its governance board as the first Platinum member.

As a former CentOS user, Codenotary is investing in AlmaLinux to support its growth. The company brings easy-to-use trust and integrity into the software lifecycle using its own super fast, immutable, and cryptographically verifiable ledger database to underpin its notarization and verification product for creating Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). Codenotary also stewards immudb, its open source key value, SQL database with over 3,300 stars on GitHub.

“Our company is deeply committed to open source and users of AlmaLinux,” said Moshe Bar, co-founder and CEO of Codenotary, and creator of the companies behind both the KVM and Xen hypervisors. “We’re big believers in what AlmaLinux is doing to provide an alternative for us CentOS users and wanted to put a commitment behind the project to continue the fine work it is doing and propel its future.”

The AlmaLinux OS Foundation was established in March 2021 as a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization—the same model used by The Linux Foundation—to enable an open community with established governance and diverse participation. Membership in AlmaLinux OS Foundation is open to anyone who uses AlmaLinux OS, contributes to AlmaLinux OS, provides services to the AlmaLinux OS community, or otherwise supports AlmaLinux OS.

“Announcing Codenotary as our first Platinum sponsor in less than 12 months since AlmaLinux was formed is a huge milestone, highlighting the growing maturity of the open source project,” said benny Vasquez, board chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “Our driving belief is that a CentOS Linux successor should be community owned and managed to ensure our independence and longevity. Codenotary’s support enables us to expand our focus on community management and release engineering, which are vital components and a real focus of our project. We are thrilled that they are deepening their involvement to further drive innovation in the community.”

In his new role as vice president of product at Codenotary (see blog post), Jack Aboutboul will continue to serve on the AlmaLinux governing board as community manager alongside benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux Foundation and manager of developer relations and community for Chef at Progress; Eugene Zamriy, AlmaLinux director of release engineering and senior software engineer at CloudLinux; Jesse Asklund, AlmaLinux board member and vice president of customer experience for cPanel; and Simon Phipps, AlmaLinux board member and standards and policy director for Open Source Initiative (OSI). The governing board is responsible for organization oversight including operations, strategic direction, defining goals in line with the mission, and satisfying financial and other regulations.

AlmaLinux is a production-ready drop-in replacement for the CentOS Linux distribution that will cease to be supported at the end of this year. The most recent 8.5 release was distributed within 48 hours of upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5.

About Codenotary

Codenotary is the primary contributor to the immudb project, which was started by the company in 2020. Codenotary specializes in trust and integrity providing end-to-end cryptographically verifiable tracking and provenance for all data, artifacts, actions, and dependencies. Codenotary brings easy to use trust and integrity into the software lifecycle using immudb to underpin its notarization and verification product for creating Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). For more information, go to https://www.codenotary.com.

About AlmaLinux

AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution. It is focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. It is 1:1 binary compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Steam CentOS. The AlmaLinux OS falls under the purview of The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, which is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. https://almalinux.org/

