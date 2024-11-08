Home Business Wire Allvue Systems Recognized as Technology Provider of the Year – Highly Commended...
Business Wire

Allvue Systems Recognized as Technology Provider of the Year – Highly Commended at the Alternative Credit Investor Awards 2024

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allvue Systems, a leading provider of technology solutions for investment managers, has been recognized as Technology Provider of the Year – Highly Commended at the 2024 Alternative Credit Investor Awards. The prestigious award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the private credit industry, was presented on 6 November, 2024, at the Royal Lancaster London.

Hosted by Alternative Credit Investor, the event honored the industry’s top fund managers, lenders, and service providers for their achievements over the past year. The awards ceremony coincided with a reception, gala dinner, and the presentation of various accolades across multiple categories.

Marc Scheipe, Chief Executive Officer of Allvue Systems, commented on the win, stating, “We are incredibly proud to be recognized as Technology Provider of the Year – Highly Commended. This award speaks volumes about our credit platform and highlights Allvue’s continued commitment to providing best-in-class solutions for investment professionals. It’s a testament to the hard work and innovation of my Allvue teammates and the trust our clients place in us.”

The Alternative Credit Investor Awards celebrate the accomplishments of key players across the private credit space. As an industry leader, Allvue Systems continues to empower private credit managers with best in class, portfolio management, research, trading and accounting solutions that enhance operational efficiency and drive better investment outcomes. This recognition further solidifies Allvue’s position as an innovator in the private credit industry.

About Allvue Systems

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions via modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving firms of all sizes, including private equity managers, private debt managers, public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2020 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn. Headquartered in Miami with locations throughout North America and Europe, Allvue is committed to innovation with a focus on the private markets. Allvue’s software enables its clients to operate and grow their businesses by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.

Contacts

Laura Sankowich

Allvue Systems

484.354.3918

press@allvuesystems.com

Jide Adesesan

Made By Giants

allvue@madebygiants.io

Articoli correlati

Informatica Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

Business Wire Business Wire -
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, today announced the pricing of...
Continua a leggere

ITEN to Launch the Industrial-Scale Production of Its All-Solid-State Battery Powency Product Family

Business Wire Business Wire -
DARDILLY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ITEN--Electronica 2024 Trade Fair--ITEN, a pioneer in the development and production of solid-state batteries for electronics markets,...
Continua a leggere

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) Named to the Inaugural Europe’s Long-Term Growth Champions List 2025 by the Financial Times

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#asiarisk--MCO (MyComplianceOffice), a leading provider of compliance management software for financial services firms, has been recognized by the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php