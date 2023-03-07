Allucent Expands Use of Medidata Clinical Cloud to Accelerate New Drug Development for Unmet Patient Needs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#clinicalresearch—Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, today announced that Allucent, a contract research organization (CRO) bringing innovation to biopharma companies, is expanding the global use of Medidata’s Clinical Cloud to advance its end-to-end clinical trial operations offering.

The agreement expands Allucent’s existing utilization of Medidata technologies. These include Rave EDC, eCOA, RTSM, and Rave Imaging, in support of critical areas of development, including oncology, rare and orphan indications, and cell and gene therapies. As part of this agreement, Allucent’s team also achieved 100% Rave EDC certification, reinforcing their commitment to quality, and providing their clients with best-in-class technology.

“ Our partnership with Medidata allows us to continue to bring our customers the level of patient focus and insights they need and expect,” said Emily Moore, president of Biometrics at Allucent. “ Making the Medidata Clinical Cloud platform available to our clients was an important step to enabling us to accelerate clinical trial development for our customers – small and mid-sized biotech companies.”

“ Allucent is leveraging the power of the Medidata Clinical Cloud to solidify their position at the forefront of clinical technology,” said Janet Butler, head of Global Sales at Medidata. “ Their work with novel therapies requires agile, patient-centric solutions. We are proud to build on our eight-year collaboration to advance the digital transformation of life sciences and deliver clinical innovations to help reach their goals.”

Allucent, a sponsor of Medidata NEXT London, will make a presentation on data analytics for early phase oncology trials. This includes how working with Medidata has helped them apply strategies and visualization techniques to extract the full value of information for all stakeholders.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 2,100+ customers and partners access the world’s most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

