Allscripts Closes Sale of Hospital and Large Physician Practices Business to Constellation Software

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:MDRX) today announced that it has completed the sale of the net assets of the Allscripts Hospital and Large Physician Practices business segment to Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU), through its wholly-owned subsidiary N. Harris Computer Corporation (“Harris”).

“This transaction enables Allscripts to strengthen its focus on high growth end markets of interest as well as provide additional value for our clients, employees, and shareholders,” said Rick Poulton, President and CFO of Allscripts.

