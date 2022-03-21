Alloy Health Announces Medical Advisory Board Appointments

The New Women’s Health Company Addressing Mid-Life Teams Up with Roster of Internationally Recognized Doctors

With customers across 43 States, Alloy Realizes its Mission to Democratize Menopausal Care

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alloy, the recently launched digital health company addressing the needs of women over 40, today announced that it has formed a medical advisory board to help the company expand as it broadens its membership base post-launch.

Launched in November 2021 with $3.3 million in seed funding from Kairos HQ and Pace Healthcare, Alloy offers online assessments, a suite of FDA-approved prescriptions, and a collection of custom content aimed at providing support and science-backed solutions for women experiencing menopause.

“With the number of menopausal women expected to exceed 1.2 billion globally in the next decade, there is a greater need than ever to address the health of a population that has been underserved still to this day by the medical community and society at large,” says Alloy Medical Director, Sharon Malone, M.D. “To help us change this, we sought out the most established and distinguished professionals in menopausal health to provide strategic council as we expand our membership benefits and offerings.”

Members of Alloy Women’s Health’s newly formed medical advisory board include:

Sheryl Kingsberg, P.h.D. – As chief of behavioral medicine at MacDonald Women’s Hospital at Case Medical Center, Dr. Sheryl Kingsberg specializes in sexual medicine, female sexual disorders, menopause, pregnancy and postpartum mood disorders, and infertility. Kingsberg is a professor of reproductive biology and psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University, a past president the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), and of The International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health.

Pauline Maki, P.h.D. – Dr. Pauline Maki serves as professor of psychiatry, psychology and obstetrics & gynecology at the University of Illinois Chicago, as well as director of the university’s Women’s Mental Health Research Program and senior director of research at the Center for Research on Women and Gender. Maki is known for her contributions to the field of menopause and cognition, specifically in co-creating the protocol for diagnosing perimenopausal depression. Maki is a past president of NAMS.

Gloria Richard-Davis, M.D. – A tenured professor, board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, and executive director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), Dr. Gloria Richard-Davis has more than 25 years of experience in women’s health and has held leadership positions in the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), (NAMS), and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG).

The Alloy medical advisory board will help leadership in establishing protocols for the company, advise on new offerings, and create content for the Alloy community. The medical advisory board joins Phyllis Greenberger, former president and CEO of the Society for Women’s Health Research and current SVP of science & health policy for HealthyWomen, and Bobbi Brown, renowned beauty and lifestyle authority and role model for women of all ages, who serve as Alloy advisors across policy, brand, and mission.

Since the initial launch of Alloy only two months ago, the platform has supported women nationwide, says Alloy co-founder Anne Fulenwider. “We’re seeing high engagement and adoption across the country, delivering on our vision to democratize menopausal care. We can’t wait to see where we can take Alloy in 2022, especially with the guidance of our advisors, who are truly among the most knowledgeable minds in the field.”

To learn more about Alloy and its newly formed advisory board, visit MyAlloy.com.

ABOUT ALLOY WOMEN’S HEALTH

Alloy is health empowerment for women over 40, offering straight talk and science-based solutions for women suffering from the symptoms of menopause. We provide access to menopause-trained doctors; FDA-approved, plant-based prescription solutions delivered right to your door; and a community of women who know how you feel. Alloy launched in November 2021 with a seed funding round of $3.3 million. For more information visit MyAlloy.com.

ABOUT KAIROS HQ

Kairos HQ is a portfolio of brands across healthcare and financial services that focuses on making life simpler and more affordable for this generation. We start by identifying the toughest problems and build products to solve them. We have built five Kairos solutions to date: Rhino replaces the security deposit, Cera provides affordable care from the comfort of the home, and Little Spoon is a modern parenthood brand to help keep your kid healthy. Bilt is the first rewards program and credit card that lets you earn points on rent. Alloy is a healthcare platform for women over 40. Kairos’ five brands have a collective market cap of over $1 billion. Find out more at KairosHQ.com.

Contacts

Lauren Torjussen



Jack Taylor PR



alloy@jacktaylorpr.com