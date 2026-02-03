Alloy Accelerates Mediar Timeline to the Clinic for Complex Fibrosis Targets

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics Inc. (“Alloy”), a biotechnology ecosystem company dedicated to democratizing access to cutting-edge drug discovery technologies, today announced the successful completion of an antibody discovery collaboration with Mediar Therapeutics. Leveraging Alloy’s ATX-Gx™ human transgenic mouse platform, advanced genetic immunization strategies, and AI/ML-enabled discovery workflows, Alloy delivered a series of differentiated binders against a new challenging target, significantly accelerating Mediar’s development timeline and allowing the company to move high-quality assets into clinical development ahead of schedule.

Following the completion of the discovery campaign and acceleration into IND-enabling studies, Mediar closed an oversubscribed Series B financing, further underscoring the company’s ongoing progress in advancing novel therapies for fibrotic diseases.

“Mediar’s team set an ambitious goal to tackle a complex and challenging new target, and Alloy’s expertise enabled us to execute our discovery strategy efficiently and effectively,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Mediar Therapeutics. “This collaboration has allowed us to advance multiple discovery programs into the clinic, ultimately bringing us closer to improving outcomes for patients.”

Alloy and Mediar previously collaborated on work that informed MTX-463, Mediar’s lead drug program now in phase 2 clinical development for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). For this latest project, Alloy generated panels of high-quality antibodies with strong target selectivity, cross-species reactivity, and clean developability profiles, allowing Mediar to quickly move candidates into downstream development six months earlier than expected.

“This collaboration reflects what we aim to do every day at Alloy: help partners move faster against hard biology,” said Errik Anderson, CEO and Founder of Alloy Therapeutics. “By pairing advanced discovery platforms with a deeply execution-focused, partner-first model, we’re supporting teams like Mediar as they push promising therapies closer to the patients who need them most.”

Alloy Therapeutics works with more than 200 partners worldwide, supports over 100 active drug programs and has contributed to more than 20 IND filings by partners since the launch of its first platform. To learn more about Alloy’s work with Mediar, view the full case study here: https://alloytx.com/accelerated-antibody-discovery-for-complex-fibrosis-targets/.

