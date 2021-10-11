Allo Technology Chooses Juniper Networks to Deliver High-Speed Connectivity Nationwide and Bridge the Digital Divide in Malaysia

In line with Malaysia’s digital transformation agenda, Allo’s latest upgrades will provide Malaysian consumers and enterprises with greater access to reliable, secure and high-speed connectivity

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Allo Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Allo), an Information and Communication Technology service provider in Malaysia, has selected Juniper Networks to upgrade its existing network infrastructure. The upgrade will support current and future demands for crucial high-speed internet connectivity, especially in previously underserved communities, as more Malaysians work and learn at home while enterprises offer increasingly comprehensive experiences and services during the pandemic.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad, the largest electricity utility company in Malaysia and the largest power company in Southeast Asia, Allo has played a pivotal role in supporting MSC Malaysia1 by providing world-class fiberization connectivity to Cyberjaya2, a Special Economic Zone and ICT Hub. The company is responsible for deploying the Cyberjaya Metro Fibre Network, Malaysia’s first fully fiber optic open access network, and was recently entrusted by the Malaysian government to implement the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan Pilot in Jasin, Melaka under the National Broadband Initiative to enable nationwide broadband connectivity.

In 2020 when Malaysia introduced lockdown measures to curb the impact of the pandemic, service providers experienced a sudden surge in mobile data consumption. The country registered the highest growth in mobile data usage amongst neighboring countries at 35.2% YoY growth in mobile data consumption between January 2020 to January 20213. This unrelenting network traffic growth continued into 2021, driven by ubiquitous video consumption, cloud adoption and mobile penetration, posing a strain to retail service providers and enterprise networks alike.

To keep pace with the growing demand for high-speed connectivity, Allo has expanded its fiberisation coverage nationwide targeting 180,000 premises by end 2021. Allo strengthened its network with Juniper to further modernize its digital infrastructure by implementing the Juniper Networks MX480 Universal Routing Platforms. These solutions deliver unprecedented scale for business and residential edge applications and services, enabling enterprises and consumers, especially those in underserved areas, to enjoy high-quality, low latency broadband and mobile connectivity. Allo’s network team achieved a faster time-to-market by engaging Juniper Professional Services, allowing for maximized operational efficiency while reducing costs and minimizing risk.

Allo will now be able to provide improved services to its customers and partners, which include some of Malaysia’s largest retail service providers. With the country’s internet penetration rate standing at 84.2%4, these network upgrades will also enable Allo to scale their network nationwide efficiently and better support the pace of cloud adoption and 5G capabilities across the country, in line with MyDIGITAL5 national initiatives to transform Malaysia’s economy.

Supporting Quotes:

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Juniper Networks in support of Malaysia’s immense digital transformation. The government and our partners have repeatedly entrusted us to deliver high-speed and high-quality connectivity. As we continue to pave the way toward a fiberized nation, alongside Juniper Networks, we remain committed to creating the connectivity that will enrich the lives of all Malaysians, especially in the previously underserved communities across our nation.”

– Muhammad Mohd Yunos, Chief Technology Officer, Allo Technology Sdn. Bhd.

“It is a privilege to be able to work hand-in-hand with Allo Technology, a company leading the charge in driving digital inclusion through connectivity. Especially in such a dynamic and fast-growing landscape like Malaysia, we are excited to empower Allo in their quest to provide high-speed connectivity across major cities and the country. By providing easily scalable network solutions, we are confident that we can help Allo to enable innovation, deliver superior end-user experiences and achieve their goal in bringing world-class connectivity to the entire nation.”

– Perry Sui, Senior Director, ASEAN & Taiwan, Juniper Networks

