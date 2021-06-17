Allison+Partners Launches Miami Office

Agency Veteran David Baum Will Lead the New Office, Allison’s 13th in the US, with a focus on Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies Corporate Communications & Emerging Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allison+Partners, a global marketing and communications agency now operating across 32 markets, has announced the launch of its Miami office, the thirteenth US office in the agency’s expanding global network. With a focus on corporate communications, blockchain, cryptocurrencies and emerging technologies, David Baum, executive vice president of Corporate Communications & Technology, will lead the new office and scale its offerings.





The Miami office augments Allison+Partners’ growing capabilities in blockchain, digital currencies, and emerging technologies. Clients will benefit from a deeper bench of expertise in creative, digital, thought leadership, purpose, public affairs, and data analytics that Allison+Partners applies to its clients on a global scale.

“Over the past year, blockchain developers, crypto, and emerging tech companies have stampeded to the Miami area, laying the foundation for a new tech ecosystem that will transform this region, and our nation, into a leading force in the frontiers of technology and digital payments,” Baum said. “Allison+Partners’ legacy in launching some of the world’s leading technology brands and entrepreneurial spirit is the perfect fit for the new Miami. As innovative companies set up operations here, our Miami team looks forward to telling their stories dynamically across an array of mediums, driving business growth and innovation through strategic communications and integrated marketing.”

Baum works at the crossroads of technology, business, and politics, and serves as a valued strategic advisor to CEOs, entrepreneurs, and founders. He developed Allison+Partners’ Start-Up Lifecycle program, which provides advisory services for business leaders as they scale their organizations. Over the arc of his career, Baum has led the development and implementation of multi-million-dollar global integrated marketing, public affairs, and communication programs for some of the world’s leading technology companies. He works alongside clients developing cutting-edge technology such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotics, quantum computing, rocketry, satellites, data centers, and renewable energy.

In 2020, Baum was listed on PRWeek’s 40 under 40 and is a member of Allison+Partners Global B2B Technology Council and Allison Advisory, the management consulting arm of the company. Having previously worked out of the agency’s New York City office for nine years, he will continue to help lead global B2B technology and reputation management work for the agency’s clients.

Allison+Partners Global Chairman Scott Allison said having Baum open the Miami office enhances the agency’s focus on its global footprint, with its position as a gateway to Latin America. “David takes a global view to business, and works easily across markets and disciplines, working well with engineers, data scientists and IT professionals who look to change the world.”

“This is an exciting time for the Miami tech movement, and Allison+Partners’ expertise in tech-focused communications and current ties to our community make them a natural player in our business ecosystem,” said Michael Finney, President, and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council. “Miami has an abundance of marketing and communications talent. The jobs that the agency is bringing will help propel the city’s momentum – we certainly welcome that.”

