Allison+Partners Expands Performance+Intelligence Group to Advance Agency Data Offerings

Performance+Intelligence builds on the agency’s existing research and analytics strengths and adds key hires, offerings, and technology solutions

The Performance+Intelligence Group, led by agency Partner and industry analytics veteran Brent Diggins, includes cross-channel analytics and insights, data science, measurement and research functions. The group works with many of the world’s leading brands including AB InBev, Dexcom, UL’s FSRI and Toyota.

“Performance+Intelligence is an expansion in both capability and philosophy of our existing global data services team to better serve the increasing demand for deep, well-rounded and connected data,” said Brent Diggins, partner and managing director of Performance+Intelligence, Allison+Partners. “In addition to data services, Performance+Intelligence will be a hub of innovation, technology and consultation, both internally and externally.”

Key hires include Kevin Convery, vice president of Data Science and Philip Kam, vice president of Data Analytics. Katie Malark, current senior vice president of Research+Insights, will serve as operations lead for the growing team. The senior team is joined by colleagues spread across multiple geographies globally.

“Our established data services are integral to our agency clients and the newly structured Performance+Intelligence team is the next evolution to advance holistic data solutions together under a unified lens,” said Cathy Planchard, global president of Marketing Innovation Team. “Companies today demand more sophisticated data solutions, real-time insights and reporting and a 360-degree view of their brand, employees and customers. The Performance+Intelligence team addresses those critical needs and more.”

Key offerings from the Performance+Intelligence team include: cross-channel campaign measurement, strategic insights, advanced dashboarding, custom model development, brand and reputation tracking, product development, concept testing, persona and segmentation development and research for thought leadership.

In addition to key hires, Allison+Partners has developed strategic technology alliances that bring alternative data sets, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics to the agency including:

Stagwell Marketing Cloud : Access and partnerships with parent company Stagwell and the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, which is a proprietary suite of SaaS and DaaS solutions.

: Access and partnerships with parent company Stagwell and the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, which is a proprietary suite of and DaaS solutions. Proof Analytics: A strategic alliance between Allison+Partners and Proof adds state-of-the-art, automated go-to-market analytics delivered at the decision speed of business. Proof has redefined both traditional Marketing Mix Modeling and Marketing Resource Management approaches, delivering SaaS products that are in a league of their own in terms of performance, speed, and affordability.

“With its alliance with Proof, Allison+Partners continues to accelerate far beyond most normal agencies in being able to plan, forecast, prove and pivot marketing investments in the face of rapid, volatile change,” said Mark Stouse, CEO of Proof Analytics. “Brent Diggins leads one of the best performance optimization and intelligence teams in the industry, and it just took another huge step forward.”

In addition to external projects, the Performance+Intelligence is the engineering force behind an array of Allison+Partners’ intellectual property including the Brandgeist IQ methodology, the Allison+Sports Earned Performance Scorecard and the Health Tech Post-Pandemic Pivot report.

Allison+Partners is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The firm was named by PRovoke Media as one of its Global Agencies of the Decade, North American Agencies of the Year and Best Agencies to Work For. The agency was also named by PRWeek as a Best Places to Work for four consecutive years and recognized as one of UK’s Fastest Growing Agencies. Allison+Partners operates in 50 markets worldwide and is organized around five practices: Consumer Brands, Corporate, Reputation Risk + Public Affairs, Health and Technology. The agency’s Marketing Innovation Team, which combines brand strategy, integrated marketing, creative, research and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. Allison+Partners is owned by Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), one of the fastest-growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Agency partners leverage Stagwell’s technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions to drive measurable results and optimize return on marketing investment for more than 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com.

