Allison Transmission Collaborates with Nikola to Drive Next-Generation Vehicle Development at Allison’s Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allison Transmission has partnered with Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, to conduct testing of its Class 8 battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) at Allison’s state-of-the-art Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test (VE+ET) Center.





“We’re proud to collaborate with Nikola as they develop innovative, next-generation vehicles designed to reduce emissions and optimize performance,” said David Proctor, General Manager, Allison Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center. “Our facility has the capabilities to support external customer test and validation programs for vehicles powered by every major propulsion type, which reinforces Allison’s commitment to taking a leadership role in the development of alternative fuel options for the commercial vehicle industry.”

The two companies collaborated to test BEV and FCEV performance through controlled thermal environments and dynamometer road simulations, capable of simulating a wide range of duty cycles. The tests utilized Nikola’s hydrogen refueling equipment along with a constant flow of hydrogen supplied by the facility to allow for uninterrupted test runs. Evaluation of the vehicles included monitoring battery management and HVAC testing which leveraged solar simulation to replicate extreme temperatures.

The Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center provides several benefits for OEMs including the ability to conduct testing in a safe, controlled, consistent environment which enables secure, dependable, repeatable results. At the facility, Allison simulates real world applications and climate conditions, allowing OEMs to reduce product development and validation timelines to bring innovative technology and vehicle systems to market faster and more efficiently. In addition, conducting testing in a condensed timeframe that is not dependent on seasonal climate and road conditions results in reduced costs compared to on-road testing.

“Leveraging the capabilities of Allison’s VE+ET Center has been a key enabler for Nikola to accelerate our product development cycle and confidently bring to market our Tre BEV early last year,” said Nikola Head of Vehicle Validation, Adam Tarleton. “We are looking forward to continued collaboration with Allison on our Tre FCEV product to deliver an industry leading, best-in-class hydrogen FCEV with the performance, quality and reliability the commercial truck segment demands.”

The 60,000-square-foot VE+ET Center is the only one of its kind in the Midwest, offering the ability to conduct year-round testing in one centralized location. The facility offers dedicated test cells and suites for customers, which provide the capabilities and collaboration necessary for new product development.

For more information on the VE+ET Center, please visit allisontransmission.com/veet.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

Contacts

Claire Gregory



Director, Global External Communications



Claire.Gregory@allisontransmission.com

(317) 694-2065