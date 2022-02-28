Home Business Wire Allied Motion Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference...
Business Wire

Allied Motion Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

di Business Wire

AMHERST, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after the close of financial markets on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8263
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.alliedmotion.com/investor-relations

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Thursday, March 17, 2022. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13725929 or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of applications within the Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Electronic, and Industrial Markets. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical, and electronic controlled motion technologies. Its products include nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, motion controllers, digital servo amplifiers and drives, brushless servo, torque, and coreless motors, brush motors, integrated motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, Industrial safety rated I/O Modules, Universal Industrial Communications Gateways and other controlled motion-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its “technology/know how” to develop integrated precision solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to “change the game” and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.alliedmotion.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Deborah K. Pawlowski
Kei Advisors LLC
Phone: 716-843-3908
Email: dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

Articoli correlati

SailPoint Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Total ARR of $370.4 million, up 48% year-over-year Fourth quarter and full year 2021 total revenue of $135.6 million and...
Continua a leggere

Helios Technologies Outperforms on Augmented Strategy to Deliver 44% Revenue Growth and 324% EPS Growth in the Fourth Quarter 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strong organic sales growth of 26% in the quarter and 27% for the year driven by innovation and responsiveness...
Continua a leggere

Fuel Tech Schedules 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
WARRENVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

SailPoint Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire