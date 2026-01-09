Allianz and Anthropic Forge Global Partnership to Advance Responsible AI in Insurance

Anthropic’s safety-first AI meets Allianz's dedication to customer centricity, stakeholder trust, and regulatory excellence

Three focus areas of the partnership: workforce empowerment, operations automation through agentic AI, and regulatory compliance

MUNICH & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allianz SE and Anthropic today announced a global partnership to accelerate the adoption of responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Allianz. The collaboration centers on three transformative projects within Allianz Group designed to empower Allianz employees and accelerate operations, while setting new benchmarks for accuracy.

“With this partnership, Allianz is taking a decisive step to address critical AI challenges in insurance. Anthropic’s focus on safety and transparency complements our strong dedication to customer excellence and stakeholder trust. Together, we are building solutions that prioritize what matters most to our customers while setting new standards for innovation and resilience,” said Oliver Bäte, CEO of Allianz SE.

“Insurance is an industry where the stakes of using AI are particularly high: the decisions can affect millions of people. Allianz and Anthropic both take that very seriously, and we look forward to working together to make insurance better for those who depend on it,” said Dario Amodei, CEO and Co-Founder of Anthropic.

Three Projects Driving Responsible AI Innovation

The partnership will concentrate on three key areas of collaboration, with initial projects already in progress:

1. Empowering People and Reimagining Code with AI

With foundational models built to address the unique insurance requirements, Anthropic is helping Allianz transform its operations with AI. Anthropic’s “Claude” models will become part of Allianz’s internal AI platform that is free to use for everyone within Allianz. “Claude Code” is already redefining software development for thousands of Allianz developers globally. Model Context Protocols (MCPs) will help employees to securely connect and integrate various data sources across different applications or services.

2. Agentic AI Automation for Speed and Customer Excellence

Allianz and Anthropic are developing custom AI agents capable of orchestrating multi-step workflows and automating labor-intensive processes at scale – from intake documentation to claims processing in areas such as motor and health insurance. The result: fewer manual steps, faster first payments, and a better experience for claimants when it matters most. This experience includes Allianz’s human-in-the-loop principle: Especially in sensitive or very complex cases, Allianz employees take over and make sure claims are handled empathically.

3. Driving Transparency and Compliance with AI

The partnership is co-developing AI systems that, inter alia, log every decision, rationale, and data source to address insurance-specific risks and regulatory requirements, ensuring that all AI-driven actions are fully traceable and compliant.

A Partnership Built on Shared Values

This partnership is grounded in shared principles. Anthropic’s focus on AI safety – reflected in its Responsible Scaling Policy and constitutional AI principles – complements Allianz's long-standing dedication to customer centricity, stakeholder trust and regulatory excellence. Together, they will build AI that supports human decision-making, safeguards customers, and minimizes risk.

Allianz's Track Record of Improving Customer Experiences with AI

Allianz combines cutting-edge technology with human oversight to deliver smarter services while prioritizing transparency and data security. An Allianz Partners voice assistant, for example, provides roadside assistance in multiple languages prioritizing urgent calls. Allianz Australia has launched an AI solution to automate food spoilage claims due to power outages, which significantly reduces turnaround time; Allianz Versicherungs-AG can pay pet insurance invoices within four hours thanks to AI. Overall, Allianz aims to use AI to bring the customer experience to a new level at every touchpoint. Click here to learn more.

Upskilling Employees

To drive the successful application of AI at Allianz, the company is investing in upskilling its people, as AI skills are essential for every member of the Allianz workforce. With a variety of global learning programs, Allianz prepares all employees for the challenges and opportunities ahead. Click here to learn more.

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers serving private and corporate customers in nearly 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world’s largest investors, managing around 761 billion euros* on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage about 1.9 trillion euros* of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we are among the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2024, over 156,000 employees achieved total business volume of 179.8 billion euros and an operating profit of 16.0 billion euros for the Group.

* As of September 30, 2025.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic’s flagship product is Claude, a large language model trusted by millions of users worldwide. Learn more about Anthropic and Claude at anthropic.com.

