Alliant Completes Merger with Personal Lines Insurance Leader Confie

Merger places the nation’s largest personal lines insurance distributor under the Alliant banner

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acquisitions—Alliant has completed its merger with Confie, the largest personal lines insurance distributor in the U.S. The agreement brings Confie’s extensive family of leading personal insurance brands, more than 3,500 employees, and in excess of 1 million customers under the Alliant banner. The two firms announced a definitive merger agreement in April 2021.

“The finalization of our partnership with Confie positions Alliant as a premier player in the personal lines market, further expanding our national reach and diverse portfolio of products and services,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “The Confie name has long been synonymous with top-tier service and operational excellence, and their team will bring additional strength to the Alliant family of companies.”

Founded in 2008, Confie serves customers through its “click, call, come-in” approach to full-service convenience. As an innovative, technology-focused independent agency, Confie has unique data-driven insight into buying behaviors through its patent pending technologies. The company provides services nationwide via online purchasing, a national virtual call center, and walk-in personal support at more than 750 local stores.

“As the nation’s largest personal lines agency, this agreement positions Confie to further execute our national growth strategy and enhances our breadth of service offerings,” said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Confie. This agreement is an outstanding expansion for both of our firms and our customers nationwide.”

Confie brings in excess of 150 national and regional carrier partnerships to offer auto, motorcycle, homeowners, renters, life, health, and various other insurance products through its brands, including Freeway Insurance, InsureOne Insurance, Bluefire Insurance, OneSource Dealer Services, Cost-U-Less Insurance Center, Baja Auto Insurance, and U.S. Agencies.

Soriano and the entire Confie team will continue to provide their trusted brand of service and insurance expertise to customers under the Confie brand. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

J.P. Morgan served as financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as transaction counsel, and Foley and Lardner LLP served as insurance regulatory counsel to Abry and Confie.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation’s leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are via a “click, call, come-in” approach supported by over 750 retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and telephone and online service in all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie’s aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so its customers can have peace of mind. For more information about Confie visit confie.com.

