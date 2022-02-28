Alliance Advisors Acquires The Proxy Advisory Group

BLOOMFIELD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alliance Advisors acquired The Proxy Advisory Group, (PAG), a strategic component of Alliance’s expanding market position, talent base, and service offerings that support over 750 global clients.

The merger of these two known thought-leaders in governance, compensation, and proxy advisory enhances Alliance Advisor’s ability to service clients in an exceedingly complex owner intelligence space. The new combined client base positions Alliance as the largest proxy-solicitation firm in the world.

“Alliance is rolling like a juggernaut with no end in sight. Our amazing people supporting this momentum are where the credit resides. The Proxy Advisory Group with its leader, industry veteran Bill Poudrier, is a force multiplier to that momentum,” said Alliance’s Chief Executive, Joseph Caruso.

Adding the expert staff from PAG to Alliance’s roster brings impressive diversity and expounds the already-unsurpassed skillset of the Alliance Advisors’ team, benefiting existing and future clients. The two company’s cultures are a perfect fit and provide a significant uptick in bandwidth.

“This acquisition creates immediate value for our combined clients and employees. Offering a larger array of complimentary services backed by a broader scope of information allows our clientele better intelligence and more tools to improve shareholder communications year-round, I couldn’t be happier and more excited to be part of the Alliance team,” said Bill Poudrier Proxy Advisory Groups founder.

Alliance’s evolution continues to drive the industry forward, leading the way with innovative business practices and cutting-edge technological advancements that provide unprecedented support for their clients.

