Home Business Wire Allegion’s Board Increases Quarterly Dividend by 14%
Business Wire

Allegion’s Board Increases Quarterly Dividend by 14%

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per ordinary share of the company – representing a 14-percent increase from 2021 and the company’s eighth consecutive year of annual increase in dividends.

Allegion and the Board of Directors maintain our commitment to create shareholder value through a balanced and flexible capital allocation strategy,” said David D. Petratis, Allegion chairman, president and CEO. “We enjoy strong cash flow generation and an annual dividend increase above our earnings growth rate reflects our confidence in the long-term vitality of our markets, and the business’ ability to invest in innovation and return capital to shareholders.”

The dividend is payable on March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 16, 2022.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Friedland – Global Corporate Communications

317.918.8009

Elizabeth.Friedland@allegion.com / PR@allegion.com

Analyst Contact:

Tom Martineau – Vice President, Investor Relations, and Treasurer

317-810-3759

Tom.Martineau@allegion.com

Articoli correlati

CoStar Group to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 on February 22, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) will announce financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 following...
Continua a leggere

WeCommerce Announces Contingent Consideration Payment in Accordance with Acquisition of Stamped

Business Wire Business Wire -
VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (“WeCommerce” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WE), a leading provider of ecommerce enablement software...
Continua a leggere

CORRECTING and REPLACING Nintendo Download: Gnarvana Awaits!

Business Wire Business Wire -
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated February 3, 2022, with the following corrected version as Dying Light 2...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CoStar Group to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 on...

Business Wire