Allegion to Attend 2022 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Wagnes will discuss the company’s long-term strategy at the 2022 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Wednesday, May 4.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion’s investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Whitney Moorman – Reputation Management Leader

317-810-3241

Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst Contact:
Tom Martineau – Vice President, Investor Relations, and Treasurer

317-810-3759

Tom.Martineau@allegion.com

