Home Business Wire Allegion to Attend 2022 Barclays’ Industrial Select Conference
Business Wire

Allegion to Attend 2022 Barclays’ Industrial Select Conference

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Chairman, President and CEO David D. Petratis will discuss the company’s long-term strategy at the 2022 Barclays’ Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, Feb. 24. The conference will be held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion’s investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Friedland – Global Corporate Communications

317.918.8009

Elizabeth.Friedland@allegion.com / PR@allegion.com

Analyst Contact:
Tom Martineau – Vice President, Investor Relations, and Treasurer

317-810-3759

Tom.Martineau@allegion.com

Articoli correlati

Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fourth quarter revenue totaled $193.6 million, representing an increase of 54% year-over-year; fiscal year 2021 revenue totaled $656.4 million,...
Continua a leggere

Cloudflare Acquires Vectrix to Help Businesses Gain Visibility and Control of Their Applications

Business Wire Business Wire -
Acquisition adds modern cloud access security broker (CASB) functionality to Cloudflare’s industry-leading Zero Trust platform SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:...
Continua a leggere

Zendesk Board Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal From Consortium of Private Equity Firms

Business Wire Business Wire -
Determines Proposal Significantly Undervalues Zendesk and is Not in the Best Interests of Shareholders SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire