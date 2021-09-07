Home Business Wire Allegion to Attend 2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference
Business Wire

Allegion to Attend 2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Chairman, President and CEO David D. Petratis will discuss the company’s long-term strategy at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion’s investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Whitney Moorman – Reputation Management Leader

317-810-3241

Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst Contact:
Tom Martineau – Vice President, Investor Relations, and Treasurer

317-810-3759

Tom.Martineau@allegion.com

Articoli correlati

Fortive to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, and...
Continua a leggere

Silvergate Announces Virtual Participation at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure...
Continua a leggere

Myomo, Inc. Announces Granting of Patents in China and Hong Kong

Business Wire Business Wire -
Patents Expected to be Licensed to Newly Established Joint Venture Company in China BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo”...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Fortive to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference

Business Wire