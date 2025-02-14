Allegion to Acquire Lemaar, Expanding Security and Accessibility Portfolio in Australia

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, through one of its subsidiaries, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lemaar Australia Pty Ltd (Lemaar), a privately held door hardware company based in Victoria, Australia. This acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1999, Lemaar is well-known in Australia for its high-quality security and accessibility solutions, which include door entry systems, handles and digital locks for residential and multifamily markets. Lemaar products closely align to the Allegion portfolio. Its channels and go-to-market approach also complement Allegion, offering new opportunities for both companies to scale.

After the transaction closes, Lemaar will report into the Allegion International segment, led by Allegion Senior Vice President Tim Eckersley.

“ Lemaar will enhance Allegion's existing business in Australia and our ability to deliver comprehensive security and accessibility solutions for our customers,” Eckersley said. “ Just as important, Lemaar is known for quality, aligning with Allegion’s strong reputation in the industry and with our partners.”

Bill Spyrou, owner of Lemaar, will serve in an advisory capacity, supporting a smooth transition for the business as it joins Allegion.

“ Lemaar product lines and customer experiences are a natural extension of Allegion,” Spyrou said. “ Together, we can create new value for builders, retailers and DIYers alike, across style and design but also security, access and specialist disability accommodations.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.7 billion in revenue in 2023, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

