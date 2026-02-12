All Your Ikon Pass Adventures, Now Tracked With Slopes

Download the Ikon Pass App to Track Your Stats and Much More

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This winter the Ikon Pass community was brought together under one newly upgraded Ikon Pass mobile app that makes it easy to track, plan and enjoy your time across 70+ global destinations. Now, Ikon Pass has partnered with award-winning Health & Fitness app, Slopes, to offer Ikon Pass holders centralized tracking and deeper insights into their days on the mountain across all Ikon Pass destinations.

Track Stats in Ikon Pass App, See Them in Slopes

Once accounts are linked, Ikon Pass holders’ stats will now go through Slopes' Logbook with advanced stats, analysis, and season/lifetime summaries including total countries and destinations visited, time spent on runs, longest streak, personal bests, biggest days, and more.

Track Stats in Slopes, See Them in Ikon Pass App

Once accounts are linked, Slopes users’ stats at Ikon Pass destinations will auto-sync and update in the Ikon Pass app, counting toward Achievements and Leaderboards.

New Ikon Pass App Benefits

Unified Logbook throughout the Season : Anything recorded at an Ikon Pass destination will auto-sync into the Slopes app, merging with other Slopes days for a full, gap-free history across all mountains.

: Anything recorded at an Ikon Pass destination will auto-sync into the Slopes app, merging with other Slopes days for a full, gap-free history across all mountains. Advanced Analytics : Apply Slopes' advanced stats to Ikon Pass data - distance, time, vertical - for deeper insights. Users will also see their runs broken down by trail name, altitude, and heart rate progression.

: Apply Slopes' advanced stats to Ikon Pass data - distance, time, vertical - for deeper insights. Users will also see their runs broken down by trail name, altitude, and heart rate progression. Memories & Highlights: All synced data will become shareable season recaps and lifetime stats.

All synced data will become shareable season recaps and lifetime stats. Social Features: Compare stats with friends in Slopes, while retaining Ikon Pass Leaderboard standings.

“This season, we are redefining the Ikon Pass holders’ digital experience by making it increasingly more portable and easier to maximize adventure across our 70+ global destinations,” said Erin Vorhies, Vice President, Digital Growth & Engagement, Alterra Mountain Company. “We know our guests’ favorite feature is tracking their daily and seasonal skiing and riding stats, that’s why we've partnered with the best, Slopes, to offer Ikon Pass holders advanced and inclusive access to more of what they want.”

This season’s updated Ikon Pass app also offers enhanced destination information, detailed trail maps and 3D village maps, additional stats, new wallet feature, and parking availability in real time.

If an Ikon Pass holder previously used a local app to ski or ride at Winter Park, Steamboat, Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Palisades Tahoe, Crystal Mountain, Snowshoe, Sugarbush Resort, Stratton, Blue Mountain or Tremblant, they will need to download the updated Ikon Pass app for winter 25/26.

The Ikon Pass app is free and available for download in app stores worldwide.

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Alyeska Resort in Alaska; Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant and Le Massif de Charlevoix in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley and Megève Ski Area in France; Dolomiti Superski and Valle D’Aosta in Italy; Grandvalira Resorts in Andorra; Kitzbühel and Ischgl in Austria; Zermatt and St. Moritz in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United, Arai Mountain Resort, Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort, Mt.T and Myoko Suginohara, APPI Resort, Furano Ski Resort, NEKOMA Mountain, Zao Onsen Ski Resort in Japan; Yunding Snow Park in China; Mona Yongpyong in South Korea; and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing, the world’s largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of iconic year-round mountain destinations, the world’s leading heli-skiing operations, and Ikon Pass - the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 70 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world’s most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat, Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio are Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit www.alterramtn.co.

About Slopes

Loved by skiers and snowboarders worldwide, Slopes is the leading winter sports app, with over 4 million downloads across 250 countries. Slopes App does it all — from tracking your performance on the mountain, to delivering detailed snow condition reports to helping you locate friends on interactive 3D maps. Enjoy detailed stats and get ready to track, log, and showcase all your winter adventures. For more information, visit getslopes.com.

