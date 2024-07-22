Home Business Wire All Wireless & Prepaid Expo Hosts 16th Expo in Las Vegas
Business Wire

All Wireless & Prepaid Expo Hosts 16th Expo in Las Vegas

di Business Wire

Wireless Industry Leaders Gather for Innovation


LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWPE–All Wireless & Prepaid Expo, the most comprehensive event for the wireless industry, and only event specifically geared to prepaid wireless services, will be held at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, August 27-28.

Robin Tobias, president of AWPE, says, “With 140 exhibitors, and the most diverse participant list to date, we are seeing unprecedented excitement from service providers, manufacturers, dealers and retailers across all industry segments. There is no better place than AWPE to grow your wireless business, learn new strategies and get informed about changes that took place over the last year.”

AWPE 2024 will be the first live, in-person launch for rebrands from leading carriers on the Exhibit Hall floor, including the newly combined prepaid/postpaid service under the Boost Mobile brand, Total by Verizon’s switch to Total Wireless, and Xfinity’s move to NOW, which includes mobile, internet and streaming under the new brand.

The Conference kicks off on August 27 with an industry overview by Jeff Moore, Principal, Wave7 Research & AWPE Conference Director, and continues with one of Expo’s most popular sessions, a Keynote Address & Carrier Panel Discussion on Prepaid Wireless Competition. The Keynote will be presented by Sam Sindha, SVP of Retail Sales & Distribution, Boost Mobile and Robert Yap, SVP, DISH Wireless LLC. Peter Adderton, CEO, MobileX & Founder, Boost Mobile and David Kim, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Value will join for the Panel Discussion and Q&A.

The remainder of the day will feature insightful presentations and discussions on all facets of wireless, including Lifeline and recently defunded Affordable Connectivity Program, marketing & sales strategies and today’s leading technology for dealers, retailers, repair shops and carriers.

“This is the fastest-growing telecom conference in the US, and best networking event in prepaid wireless,” states Moore.

Visit our Virtual Exhibit Hall to learn about sponsors, exhibitors, speakers and partners. Set up meetings through each company’s Virtual Booth.

Qualified dealers and retailers can attend the Hall and Conference for free, with the VIP Retailer Program, now in its third year. VIP application ends 8/16.

AWPE thanks its Sponsors: boom! Mobile, Mobilenzo, MVNO Connect, Phone LCD Parts, Rivertel, Verizon, Wireless Masters, AirVoice Wireless, AntGen, Cricket, epay, Gen Mobile, H2O Wireless, Light Mobile, Mobile Sentrix, Suntak USA, Valor Communication, VIDAPAY, Viva Wireless, B2B Mobile Auction, BLU Smartphones, Boost Mobile, C2 Wireless, Cellmart, Ghostek, HR Wireless, NOW (formerly Xfinity Mobile), SmarterHome.ai, SurgePays, Ultra Mobile, 321 Communications, AKKO, ArgomTech, cellhelmet, Horizon Wireless, Telus, Lyca Mobile, Mighty Wireless, Mobile Pros, Modern Wireless, O&M Wireless, Ping Prepay, Prodigee, RTO Mobile, Surplus Giant, MobileX, V Distributor, Worryfree Gadgets.

Association & Media: NWIDA, Tech Care Association, Repair.org, BEST MVNO, Channel Vision, Digital Transactions, iAgentNetwork, Green Sheet, The Boon of Wireless podcast, Wireless Dealer Group, Wireless Dealer Magazine.

URL: allwirelessexpo.com

Twitter: @theprepaidexpo
Facebook: theprepaidexpo
LinkedIn: AWPE
Instagram: @allwirelessprepaidexpo

Contacts

MEDIA: Contact rtobias@allwirelessexpo.com

Articoli correlati

Beacon Strengthens eCommerce Platform With Enhanced EagleView Integration

Business Wire Business Wire -
Contractors Benefit from New Beacon PRO+ Smart OrderHERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$becn #Ambition2025--Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN), the leading publicly-traded wholesale distributor specializing...
Continua a leggere

Fubo to Announce Q2 2024 Financial Results on August 6, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that it...
Continua a leggere

oneNav’s L5-direct™ Technology Enables Defense and Location Services to Overcome GPS Jamming and Spoofing in Israel

Business Wire Business Wire -
oneNav’s first-of-its-kind GPS technology proves resilient to widespread GPS interference in live conflict zone near Haifa, Israel, where leading...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php