All Wireless & Prepaid Expo Hosts 16th Expo in Las Vegas

Wireless Industry Leaders Gather for Innovation





LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWPE–All Wireless & Prepaid Expo, the most comprehensive event for the wireless industry, and only event specifically geared to prepaid wireless services, will be held at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, August 27-28.

Robin Tobias, president of AWPE, says, “With 140 exhibitors, and the most diverse participant list to date, we are seeing unprecedented excitement from service providers, manufacturers, dealers and retailers across all industry segments. There is no better place than AWPE to grow your wireless business, learn new strategies and get informed about changes that took place over the last year.”

AWPE 2024 will be the first live, in-person launch for rebrands from leading carriers on the Exhibit Hall floor, including the newly combined prepaid/postpaid service under the Boost Mobile brand, Total by Verizon’s switch to Total Wireless, and Xfinity’s move to NOW, which includes mobile, internet and streaming under the new brand.

The Conference kicks off on August 27 with an industry overview by Jeff Moore, Principal, Wave7 Research & AWPE Conference Director, and continues with one of Expo’s most popular sessions, a Keynote Address & Carrier Panel Discussion on Prepaid Wireless Competition. The Keynote will be presented by Sam Sindha, SVP of Retail Sales & Distribution, Boost Mobile and Robert Yap, SVP, DISH Wireless LLC. Peter Adderton, CEO, MobileX & Founder, Boost Mobile and David Kim, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Value will join for the Panel Discussion and Q&A.

The remainder of the day will feature insightful presentations and discussions on all facets of wireless, including Lifeline and recently defunded Affordable Connectivity Program, marketing & sales strategies and today’s leading technology for dealers, retailers, repair shops and carriers.

“This is the fastest-growing telecom conference in the US, and best networking event in prepaid wireless,” states Moore.

Visit our Virtual Exhibit Hall to learn about sponsors, exhibitors, speakers and partners. Set up meetings through each company’s Virtual Booth.

Qualified dealers and retailers can attend the Hall and Conference for free, with the VIP Retailer Program, now in its third year. VIP application ends 8/16.

AWPE thanks its Sponsors: boom! Mobile, Mobilenzo, MVNO Connect, Phone LCD Parts, Rivertel, Verizon, Wireless Masters, AirVoice Wireless, AntGen, Cricket, epay, Gen Mobile, H2O Wireless, Light Mobile, Mobile Sentrix, Suntak USA, Valor Communication, VIDAPAY, Viva Wireless, B2B Mobile Auction, BLU Smartphones, Boost Mobile, C2 Wireless, Cellmart, Ghostek, HR Wireless, NOW (formerly Xfinity Mobile), SmarterHome.ai, SurgePays, Ultra Mobile, 321 Communications, AKKO, ArgomTech, cellhelmet, Horizon Wireless, Telus, Lyca Mobile, Mighty Wireless, Mobile Pros, Modern Wireless, O&M Wireless, Ping Prepay, Prodigee, RTO Mobile, Surplus Giant, MobileX, V Distributor, Worryfree Gadgets.

Association & Media: NWIDA, Tech Care Association, Repair.org, BEST MVNO, Channel Vision, Digital Transactions, iAgentNetwork, Green Sheet, The Boon of Wireless podcast, Wireless Dealer Group, Wireless Dealer Magazine.

URL: allwirelessexpo.com

Twitter: @theprepaidexpo

Facebook: theprepaidexpo

LinkedIn: AWPE

Instagram: @allwirelessprepaidexpo

Contacts

MEDIA: Contact rtobias@allwirelessexpo.com