All Wireless & Prepaid Expo Hosts 13th Expo in Las Vegas

The Wireless Industry Gets Back to Business

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–All Wireless & Prepaid Expo, the largest combined show for the prepaid wireless and services industry, will be held at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, August 17-18. Robin Tobias, President of AWPE, says, “After a long COVID hiatus, we are thrilled to host the comeback event for the wireless industry. We are seeing unprecedented excitement from service providers, manufacturers, dealers and retailers across all industry segments.”

“I’m really looking forward to AWPE this year,” says Adam Wolf, President of the National Wireless Independent Dealers Association – NWIDA). “In recent, and pre-covid, years, I thought it was the best wireless show in the country. This year, I think it’s going to be off the charts! Nothing replaces actually meeting and talking with our members and vendors.”

In addition to addressing the industry’s most pressing issues in the AWPE Conference: You Have to Fight for the Right to Repair, Starting Over Marketing Strategies, Accessorize for Success, Town Hall – New Channel Opportunities, La Tech, La Tech, Toujours la Tech, this year also brings hands on training to the table with new Training Tracks: Fast Track to Repair, sponsored by Injured Gadgets, and Fast Track to Social Media Marketing, sponsored by Pinkrose Marketing.

Visit the Virtual Exhibit Hall for information on sponsors, exhibitors and partners. Set up on-site or advance meetings through each company’s Virtual Booth.

Pricing for AWPE 2021:
Exhibit Hall Pass – FREE through July 18, with Promo Code BIZWIRE

2-Day All Access Pass – $150

Training Tracks – $75

Qualified retailers can attend the Exhibit Hall and Conference Sessions for free, with the VIP Retailer Program, now in its second year.

AWPE thanks its Sponsors: Blue Beat Digital, boom! Mobile, H2O Wireless, PCS Wireless, Vidapay, Blufire Mobile, Cricket Wireless, Phone Daddy, RushStar Wireless, Valor, Winner Wireless, XYZies, AKKO, Cellhelmet, DFW Cellphone & Parts, Cellucom Group, Emida, Modern Wireless, Parts4Cells, Red Zombie, Simapay and United Wireless Group.

Association & Media: NWIDA, Tech Care Association, All Wireless & Prepaid News, BEST MVNO, The Besen Group, Channel Vision, Digital Transactions, iAgentNetwork, Green Sheet and Wireless Dealer Magazine.

Contacts

MEDIA: Contact rtobias@theprepaidexpo.com for Press Pass registration.

Expo:

Lisa Brown/Event Director

expo@theprepaidexpo.com
www.theprepaidexpo.com

Twitter: @prepaidpress, @theprepaidexpo
Facebook: theprepaidexpo
LinkedIn: prepaidpress, AWPE
Instagram: @allwirelessprepaidexpo

