All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to T-Mobile With “Forever Upgrade”

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imagine never paying full price for an iPhone again. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that it will offer the best-ever lineup of iPhone and iPad, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, the highly capable and affordable iPad (9th generation) and iPad mini with a new all-screen design, along with Forever Upgrade, a breakthrough new initiative that gives customers value that lasts forever. And the iPhone 13 lineup also supports T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G, and customers will now see an indicator in the status bar showing when they can tap into those super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G speeds.





Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 lineup on September 17, with availability on September 24. Customers can also order iPad mini and iPad beginning on September 17, with availability on September 24. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit t-mobile.com.

Until now, the wireless industry forced everyone to go on a scavenger hunt every few years to find the best deal to upgrade their phone. And even when you found one, you’re left with that nagging feeling you should have waited for a better deal around the corner. Today, the Un-carrier puts an end to ALL that for Apple fans by giving you a lifetime of value and peace of mind from deal-mania. Here’s how it works:

Trade in your eligible smartphone, get a free iPhone 13 model with 5G now on an eligible plan and lock in up to $800 off in trade-in value forever. Every two or more years, upgrade to the latest iPhone and get up to $800 off. And you can repeat that forever. Yes, REALLY. No more scavenger hunts. No more nagging feeling.

Simply put, that means a free iPhone with 5G now. Then in 2023, you get up to $800 off when you upgrade. In 2025, another up to $800 off. In 2027… you get the idea. And if you aren’t ready to upgrade in two years, that value will be waiting for you when you are ready.

“T-Mobile is America’s leading 5G network with the fastest 5G speeds and most 5G coverage, and with Forever Upgrade we’re setting a new bar for value, too. Customers can get the powerful new iPhone 13 today, lock in its value, and upgrade to the latest iPhone every two years…FOREVER,” said Jon Freier, EVP of Consumer Group at T-Mobile. “This is exactly the kind of industry-shaking innovation customers expect from the Un-carrier. With the new 5G iPhones on Us, Forever Upgrade, the leading 5G network, a plan built for 5G with Magenta MAX and a free year of Apple TV+ on Magenta plans, T-Mobile is THE destination for Apple fans.”

“iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini is our best and most powerful iPhone lineup to date,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With beautiful designs, unparalleled new camera systems, powerful A15 Bionic chip, and an advanced 5G experience, along with T-Mobile’s 5G network, we are excited to offer customers new ways to connect, share, and enjoy content.”

Featuring an advanced 5G experience with more 5G bands, the iPhone 13 lineup works in more places on 5G for greater coverage and performance. Available in four stunning finishes — graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue — iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience even faster and more responsive. They also introduce the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, lasting up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max, a new storage capacity of 1TB, and are protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass. With new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, the pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever capturing stunning photos and video, powered by the Apple-designed A15 Bionic. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera, and new computational photography features like Photographic Styles to personalize the look of images in the Camera app, and Night mode on all cameras. Video takes a huge leap forward offering Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone. The next generation iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature a beautiful design with sleek flat edges in five gorgeous new colors — pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED1.

Both models feature major innovations including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone — with a new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization offering improvements in low light photos and videos, a new way to personalize the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode, which brings a new dimension to video storytelling. Equipped with the Apple-designed A15 Bionic, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also boast super-fast performance and power efficiency, longer battery life, a brighter Super Retina XDR display that brings content to life, incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, double the entry-level storage at 128GB, an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance, and an advanced 5G experience.

The all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini unleash the power of T-Mobile’s 5G network, tapping into Extended Range 5G for broad coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds in more places on the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network. And now, customers will be able to see when they’re in an area that’s lighting up Ultra Capacity and hitting those super-fast speeds, thanks to the new Ultra Capacity 5G icon shown for the first time on iPhone 13.

And the Un-carrier is rolling out Ultra Capacity 5G at a rapid pace, already delivering speeds as fast as Wi-Fi to 165 million people and on track to hit nationwide by end of year. Not to mention, T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G already covers 305 million people across 1.7 million square miles — bigger in size than both of the Carriers’ 5G networks combined!

The new iPad mini delivers an amazing experience in a gorgeous new array of colors — pink, starlight, purple, and space gray — with a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Featuring the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip, iPad mini delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation, making it the most capable iPad mini ever. With 5G now available on iPad mini, customers can do even more with faster wireless connectivity on the go. Users can now stay connected and be even more productive where they are. A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and new advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos, communicate with loved ones, and jot down their ideas when creativity strikes.

iPad comes equipped with the powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip, delivering a 20 percent performance boost over the previous generation, all while retaining its allday battery life2 and incredible value. For the first time, True Tone comes to the beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display on iPad, which adjusts screen content to the color temperature of a room. iPad also features a new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard, the intuitive iPadOS 15, and starts with 64GB of storage — twice the storage from the previous generation.

iPhone Offers for Everyone

Starting September 17, new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers, including small businesses, can:

Get a free iPhone 13 Pro (or up to $1000 off iPhone 12 or 13 series) with 30 monthly bill credits on our zero-interest Equipment Installment Plan when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX.

Get up to $800 towards a new iPhone, every 2 years after that, with Forever Upgrade. Don’t have a qualified trade in today? Pick up an iPhone 12 or 13 model now and you can still get Forever Upgrade. BOOM. Magic.

And there is more…

Get up to HALF OFF the iPhone 13 Pro… or up to $500 off any new iPhone 13 model via 30 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device on ANY T-Mobile plan.

Pick up one iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 model and get a second free, on us (up to $800) with 30 monthly bill credits when you add a qualifying line on ANY T-Mobile plan.

Best-ever Lineup of iPhone and iPad and Magenta MAX

When you pair your 5G iPhone, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini, with Magenta MAX, it’s a win-win. Magenta MAX was designed for 5G, with unlimited premium smartphone data that can’t ever slow down based on how much data you use. Since T-Mobile launched Magenta MAX, it quickly became the Un-carrier’s most popular plan. And it’s easy to see why. Magenta MAX customers get great Un-carrier benefits like unlimited hotspot with 40GB of high-speed data, taxes and fees included and Scam Shield Premium. And now, all Magenta plan customers, Magenta MAX included, get a year of Apple TV+ for free as well! Apple TV+ is the exclusive home to Apple Originals and you can share your subscription with up to five family members to enjoy the new season of Ted Lasso and the highly anticipated return of The Morning Show.

Looking for more? What about some sweet new accessories to match:

Stay protected with MagSafe cases, starting at $49.99

Stay charged with Apple’s 20W Power Adapter, starting at $19.99

Need even more options? Check out t-mobile.com/accessories

For more details on the offers, please visit t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals. Forever Upgrade is available for a limited time for new and existing customers on Magenta MAX and Magenta Plus — including Magenta MAX and Magenta Plus First Responder, Unlimited 55+ and Military Magenta MAX plans; Sprint MAX, Sprint Unlimited for All Premium and Sprint Unlimited for All Plus; small businesses on Premium Unlimited plans; and even those with the MAXUp, One Plus and One Plus International add on features.

Head here for more on T-Mobile for Business offers. And for more details on iPhone 12 models, please visit www.apple.com.

1 Every iPhone 13 (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID-19 and AIDS.



2 Battery life varies by use and configuration.

iPhone Offers: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits on current device, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $999.99 – iPhone 13 Pro 128GB). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit, service, and (for On Us/$500 off) trade-in (e.g., iPhone 11) or (for BOGO) new line required. In stores & on customer service calls, $30 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Forever Upgrade: Trade-in current eligible iPhone for new iPhone every 24+ months. Trade-in value is based on full retail price of trade-in device up to $800 & applied to retail price of new device via trade-in & bill credits; no cash value. Trading-in before 24 months resets trade-in value and time to redeem. Program may end & is subject to change at any time. Max 1/line & 4/account. 5G: Capable device required. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from January to July 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest average, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report July 2021​, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period March 16 – June 13, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.​ ​​

