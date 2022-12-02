All I Want for Digital Is…The Gift of Inclusion for Everyone This Festive Season, Says Cyber-Duck

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Accessibility–Former tech journalist Rory Cellan-Jones, TV presenter Mik Scarlet, comedy writer Sara Gibbs, author and campaigner Sandi Wassmer and gold medal Paralympian Giles Long are some of the people living with conditions and disabilities making a Christmas wish for greater inclusivity by sharing the barriers they face using websites, apps, browsers and devices.

The online campaign, launching today, playfully adapts the festive phrase ‘All I want for Christmas is…’, encouraging others to tell their stories using the hashtag #AllIWantForDigital or visit AllIWantForDigital.com. Created by digital transformation agency Cyber-Duck and supported by charities and digital trade associations, the campaign aims to show how accessible design improves the experience of using digital products for everyone.

Over 22% of the UK population report a condition or disability, so brands, organisations and the digital industry are being asked to close the gap between good intentions and positive action to ensure that digital products and experiences are designed to be more inclusive and accessible. Currently, less than 3% of website homepages meet web accessibility guidelines.

With the UK in the middle of a cost of living crisis, a downturn in consumer spending expected this Christmas and many products and services only available and cheaper online, poor accessibility creates even bigger practical and economic barriers.

“All I want for Christmas is that those people who design or own a website or app to have a mindshift change. To stop thinking that they’re designing for disabled people or for those people over there and remember that good products work for everybody.” Mik Scarlet, TV presenter, co-CEO Phab, wheelchair user.

Cyber-Duck has led in digital accessibility since its founding in 2005.

Danny Bluestone, CEO and Founder of Cyber-Duck says of the campaign: “‘Tis the season to be jolly, not to worry about being excluded from digital activities many of us take for granted. Whether you are trying to pay utility bills online, order groceries, find gifts for friends and family, apply for a job or keep in touch over the holidays, no one should feel excluded because of poorly designed digital experiences, which are not inclusive.’

‘Accessibility guidelines are a tick box activity for some but we and our campaign partners want to see more positive action taken to design with inclusivity in mind, creating accessible experiences which benefit everyone. Accessibility can’t be an after-thought and can’t be solved with plug-ins.”

ENDS

Cyber-Duck is a digital transformation agency that works strategically with governments and global brands. Since 2005, its mission has been to make the web more accessible so organisations and their users benefit from robust, secure and easy to use systems, websites and applications. www.cyber-duck.co.uk

Contacts

Maeve O’Sullivan, maeve@moscomms.com; +44 (0)7743 894 082