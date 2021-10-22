All Commercial Truck Segments Strong as Fourth Quarter Begins, J.D. Power Finds

McLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With auction pricing jumping notably and retail pricing continuing its record-breaking trajectory, the sky’s the limit for the Class 8 market, according to analysts from J.D. Power Valuation Services, as reported in the October 2021 Commercial Truck Guidelines Industry Update. The medium duty market was generally strong, yet again.

“Shipping backlogs and parts shortages are as bad as they’ve ever been and the conditions will be critical as we head into the holidays,” said Chris Visser, commercial truck senior analyst at J.D. Power Valuation Services. “For the used truck market, we expect conditions to remain hot into next year, barring any unforeseen economic changes.”

Major findings in the free monthly report note:

Class 8 auction and retail pricing continue to break records

Auction pricing 85.1% higher year-over-year

Retail pricing 30/6% ahead year-over-year

Medium duty segments generally strong

Download the free September 2021 Commercial Truck Guidelines Industry Update

J.D. Power Valuation Services (formerly NADA Used Car Guide) is a leading provider of vehicle valuation products and services to businesses. The team collects and analyzes more than 1 million automotive and truck wholesale and retail transactions per month, and delivers a range of guidebooks, auction data, analysis and data solutions.

About J.D. Power



J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world’s leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies. J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info

Contacts

Media Relations Contacts

Geno Effler; Costa Mesa, Calif.; 714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com