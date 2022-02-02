Alitheon Names Roei Ganzarski President and CEO

Electric Aerospace Industry Pioneer Joins Alitheon to Solve Global Product Authentication, Identification, and Traceability Problem

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEO—Alitheon, innovators of digital fingerprinting for physical products, today announced that Roei Ganzarski has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, Ganzarski, formerly a pioneering leader and technologist in the electric aerospace industry, will head the advancement of Alitheon’s groundbreaking product authentication and identification technology.

Today most of the world’s physical goods, be they parts or products, are either untraceable or only known through an added identification proxy. Barcode labels, QR stickers, holographic images, etchings, seals, and additive paint materials are used to declare the provenance of individual items. But they rarely provide the level of confidence required by businesses, supply chains, or consumers.

From fake watches and computer chips, counterfeit pharmaceuticals and car parts, to untraced parts on aircraft, these problems are real and significant. In global B2B and B2C commerce, this equates to hundreds of billions of dollars annually due to theft, scrap, and recalls. In a study by Frontier Economics, commissioned by the International Chamber of Commerce’s Business Action to Stop Counterfeiting and Piracy (BASCAP) and INTA, it is estimated that the total global economic value of counterfeiting and piracy could reach $2.3 trillion by 2022. The World Health Organization estimates that 1 in 10 medical products in low- and middle-income countries is substandard or falsified, causing harm to patients and failing to treat the diseases for which they were intended. And All About Circuits reports of a swell in counterfeit chips due to their ongoing global shortage.

Alitheon’s FeaturePrint technology creates for items and products, what fingerprints are for people – a one of a kind, unique identifier that does not require you to modify, add, or change anything in your item. Using an off-the-shelf camera or mobile phone, FeaturePrinting enables authentication, identificacion, and traceability of individual items out of millions of similar objects.

“Assuring product authenticity and provenance is a global problem that is incredibly pervasive, from company supply chains, to government entities, to individual consumers, and causes tremendous financial, brand, and in many cases physical harm,” Ganzarski said. “Alitheon’s disruptive technology is like nothing I have seen before and is truly cutting-edge. It is the missing link between the physical and digital worlds. I’m extremely excited at the opportunity to lead this team and take the company forward.”

Most recently, Ganzarski disrupted the global aviation industry as CEO of magniX, a developer of electric propulsion solutions for commercial aerospace and defense. He was also Executive Chairman of Eviation Aircraft Ltd., maker of the world’s first all-electric middle-mile aircraft. Prior to these roles, Ganzarski was CEO of BoldIQ, a global optimization software provider. Under Ganzarski’s leadership, BoldIQ grew from a software start-up to a multi-million dollar SaaS company. Before this he spent over a decade with the Boeing family of companies, where his last role was Chief Customer Officer for Boeing’s Flight Services division.

Ganzarski is a graduate of Wharton’s Advanced Management Program. He has an MBA from the University of Washington and a BA in Economics from The University of Haifa.

Alitheon, a Bellevue, WA-based company, provides the missing link between the physical and digital worlds with solutions for the authentication, identification and traceability of parts, products, and people, with its fail-proof, simple to use FeaturePrint™ system. For more information visit www.alitheon.com.

