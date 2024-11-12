Alipay Ant Forest and IUCN Red List Join Forces to Increase Public Awareness of Biodiversity and Conservation

HANGZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, Alipay Ant Forest and IUCN are launching a campaign on biodiversity and climate action. The campaign, hosted on the Alipay Ant Forest digital platform, aims to inspire over 100 million people to take green actions in support of a sustainable and biodiverse planet.









The Alipay Ant Forest and IUCN Red List campaign is now live, with a series of engaging activities in the pipeline designed to connect people with threatened species and the ecosystems they inhabit. The first phase includes two themed series – “Fantastic Species: Ocean Special Edition” and “Fantastic Species: Forest Special Edition” – which will spotlight rare species from the IUCN Red List to educate the public, increase awareness of conservation needs, and showcase achievements in biodiversity protection. Since the Ocean Special Edition went online on Nov. 4, it has attracted 15 million participants in less than a week.

“Our planet is facing unprecedented challenges of biodiversity loss, climate change and pollution. Protecting species and biodiversity is about safeguarding our planet for our own survival and prosperity. The IUCN Red List has been guiding successful conservation actions for 60 years, and is the go-to resource for many around the globe. With this campaign, we aim to raise awareness and strengthen support for the Red List, so that it can continue to serve as a barometer for life on Earth. IUCN is proud to collaborate with Ant Group on this special initiative,” said IUCN Director General Dr Grethel Aguilar.

“By featuring threatened species from the IUCN Red List on our Alipay Ant Forest platform, we are offering an engaging way for our users to learn about the species and take actions that contribute to their protection,” said Sabrina Peng, Chief Sustainability Officer of Ant Group. “This collaboration brings together the strengths of both organizations in fostering public awareness of sustainability and conservation.”

The IUCN Red List, established six decades ago, has become a critical global resource for assessing the conservation status of species and raising awareness about the need for biodiversity preservation. To mark this milestone, IUCN has launched a global campaign titled The Most Iconic Things Are Not Things, emphasizing the significance of threatened species in our ecosystems. This partnership with Alipay Ant Forest aligns with the campaign’s goal of reaching a broader audience and educating the public on the importance of protecting Earth’s biodiversity.

As one of the world’s leading digital platforms for promoting eco-friendly actions, Alipay Ant Forest has long been committed to driving sustainable initiatives through digital innovation. Since its launch, over 700 million users have participated in activities that have resulted in the planting of more than 548 million trees. For its environmental impact, Alipay Ant Forest won the prestigious UN Champions of the Earth Award, underscoring the platform’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

IUCN press relations



press@iucn.org

Alipay Ant Forest



globalcomms@antgroup.com