Align Technology Introduces Invisalign® System Innovation for Greater Control of Digital Treatment Planning With Integration of Plan Editor Into ClinCheck® Treatment Planning Software

Plan Editor is a new tool in the Plan stage of the Align digital workflow that enables enhanced flexibility and customization in Invisalign treatment planning for Invisalign trained orthodontists and general practitioner (GP) dentists.

With ClinCheck® Live Update, changes made with Plan Editor show up in minutes.

LAS VEGAS & SAN JOSE, Calif. & TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Align Technology, Inc. ("Align") (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today introduced Plan Editor in ClinCheck® treatment planning software, a new tool in the Align digital workflow built into the Align Digital Platform™.









The Align Digital Platform is Align’s integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. The Align digital workflow includes dedicated tools and capabilities for each stage of the Invisalign treatment journey. Plan Editor enables more control for doctors as they digitally visualize and plan orthodontic and restorative treatments.

“Align Technology is transforming orthodontic treatment planning with next-generation tools and customized treatment plans based on years of research and intelligence from millions of patients treated with the Invisalign System,” said Raj Pudipeddi, Align chief product and marketing office, executive vice president and managing director, Asia Pacific. “Our goal is to enable more control for doctors so that they can efficiently design the best treatment plans for their patients. Plan Editor is one more step in this direction, as it builds on the Live Update with 3D controls feature and enables doctors to quickly change more aspects of the treatment plan and see the effects almost immediately.”

“With Plan Editor, we are reimagining Invisalign treatment planning, to enable doctors to make significant plan changes from their treatment planning preferences such as anterior-posterior (A-P) correction, extractions, IPR scheduling, crowding and more, quickly, easily, and more efficiently for the select cases where they are needed for a particular patient’s plan to help improve clinical outcomes,” said Dr. Mitra Derakhshan, Align senior vice president, Global Clinical. “Just like the precise changes that doctors already make with 3D controls, more significant changes can be made with Plan Editor and show up in minutes with ClinCheck® Live Update.”

Plan Editor is enabled with the Flex Rx form for simplified case submission and designed to complement Align’s automated treatment planning templates, including Invisalign Personalized Plan, for doctors to quickly modify their treatment approach or add exceptions for a specific patient to their usual treatment preferences.

Plan Editor in ClinCheck is expected to be commercially available globally in Q1 2024.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for approximately 247 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 26 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 15.7 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform™, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign System or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

