Align Technology Connects With Over 1,000 Doctors and Practice Staff at the 2023 Invisalign™ GP Summit Where Leaders in Digital Orthodontics and Restorative Dentistry Share Best Practices for Leading Transformation in Dentistry

LAS VEGAS & SAN JOSE, Calif. & TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today shared highlights from the 2023 Invisalign GP Summit, the Company’s premier clinical education and networking experience designed to help doctors transform and grow their practice with Invisalign® clear aligners, iTero scanners, and the Align Digital Platform™. Over the course of three days, more than 1,000 doctors and practice team members from across North America came together, alongside Align and peer-to-peer speakers to share treatment and workflow best practices, hands-on experiences to sharpen clinical skills, and practice growth and marketing strategies.





A key component of the Summit featured recent Align innovations that were developed to enhance the Invisalign treatment experience across the Align Digital Platform, a proprietary combination of software, systems, and services designed to provide a seamless experience and workflow that integrates and connects all users – doctors, labs, patients, and consumers.

Together these technologies further revolutionize digital treatment planning for orthodontics and restorative dentistry by providing doctors with greater flexibility, real-time treatment plan modification capabilities and digital solutions to help improve practice productivity and patient experience. Innovations that featured prominently in peer to peer presentations included ClinCheck® Live Update for 3D controls, Invisalign® Practice App, Invisalign® Personalized Plan (IPP), and Invisalign Smile Architect,™ iTero-exocad Connector,™ Invisalign® Outcome Simulator Pro, and Invisalign® Virtual Care AI software. In addition, the importance of using tooth movement prior to restorative procedures to improve quality of restorations for patients was a common theme presented by doctors and the opportunity to change the standard of care for patients by incorporating tooth movement in everyday dentistry, not only for esthetics but function.

Several upcoming innovations were announced during the week of Invisalign GP Summit, including the Invisalign® Palatal Expander System, Plan Editor, SmartForce® attachment-free aligner activation feature, and new software innovations that will harness the power of data driven insights from more than 15.7 million Invisalign treated patients to enhance patient satisfaction, and support practice efficiency and digital practice workflows.

Dr. Mitra Derakhshan, Align senior vice president Global Clinical said, “We appreciate that doctors are focused on clinical excellence that addresses the unique needs of each patient. For that reason, we develop innovations that enable more personalized care and treatment planning, from initial iTero scan and chairside visualization to digital treatment planning to aligner delivery and treatment monitoring. The innovations highlighted at the 2023 Invisalign GP Summit represent a multi-year journey to deliver a customer experience that demonstrates quality and consistency of case set up and enables doctors to provide a highly customized Invisalign treatment experience and superior clinical outcomes whether for orthodontics alone or tooth movement in combination with restorative procedures.”

“Innovations from Align have transformed the way I practice dentistry and enabled me to achieve the highest-level clinical outcome together with maximum convenience for my dental practice and patients,” said Dr. David Galler, a dentist originally from New York City who has been at the forefront of innovations with Align. “I’m able to apply my specific treatment preferences with IPP and ClinCheck Live Update for 3D controls, help patients visualize their future smile with the iTero scanner, and quickly begin the workflow toward Invisalign aligner delivery and then monitor Invisalign treatment progress with Invisalign Virtual Care AI.”

Dr. Galler’s presentation at the 2023 Invisalign GP Summit brought his treatment workflows to life on stage and demonstrated how he uses Invisalign System and iTero scanner innovations to provide excellent patient treatment experiences from first scan through Invisalign treatment and retention with Vivera™ retainers.

A description and link to more information about the recent Align Digital Platform innovations is provided below:

ClinCheck Live Update for 3D controls [link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-continues-revolutionize-orthodontic-and]- enables real-time ClinCheck treatment plan modifications that improve practice productivity significantly, while also improving quality of treatment plans

[link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-continues-revolutionize-orthodontic-and]- enables real-time ClinCheck treatment plan modifications that improve practice productivity significantly, while also improving quality of treatment plans Invisalign Practice App [link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-continues-revolutionize-orthodontic-and]- provides mobile integration with the Invisalign Doctor Site (IDS) and enables doctors to manage their practice at their fingertips.

[link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-continues-revolutionize-orthodontic-and]- provides mobile integration with the Invisalign Doctor Site (IDS) and enables doctors to manage their practice at their fingertips. Invisalign Personalized Plan (IPP) [link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-continues-revolutionize-orthodontic-and]- automatically applies a doctor’s specific treatment preferences for comprehensive cases, enhancing efficiency and step-changing treatment planning consistency.

(IPP) [link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-continues-revolutionize-orthodontic-and]- automatically applies a doctor’s specific treatment preferences for comprehensive cases, enhancing efficiency and step-changing treatment planning consistency. Invisalign Smile Architect software [link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-continues-revolutionize-orthodontic-and]- is designed for GP dentists to create and visualize orthodontic-restorative treatment plans for their patients using iTero digital scans, and wide-smile photo on the Invisalign Go platform.

[link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-continues-revolutionize-orthodontic-and]- is designed for GP dentists to create and visualize orthodontic-restorative treatment plans for their patients using iTero digital scans, and wide-smile photo on the Invisalign Go platform. Invisalign® Palatal Expander System [link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-introduces-invisalignr-palatal-expander-system]- Align’s first direct 3D printed orthodontic device and provides a safe, comfortable, and clinically effective* alternative to metal palatal expanders that require manually turning a screw in the device in the mouth daily to achieve expansion. Not commercially available. Pending 510(k) clearance in the US.

[link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-introduces-invisalignr-palatal-expander-system]- Align’s first direct 3D printed orthodontic device and provides a safe, comfortable, and clinically effective* alternative to metal palatal expanders that require manually turning a screw in the device in the mouth daily to achieve expansion. Not commercially available. Pending 510(k) clearance in the US. Plan Editor in ClinCheck® treatment planning software [link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-introduces-invisalignr-system-innovation]- a new tool in the Plan stage of the Align digital workflow enables enhanced flexibility and customization in Invisalign treatment planning for Invisalign trained orthodontists and general practitioner (GP) dentists.

[link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-introduces-invisalignr-system-innovation]- a new in the Plan stage of the Align digital workflow enables enhanced flexibility and customization in Invisalign treatment planning for Invisalign trained orthodontists and general practitioner (GP) dentists. SmartForce® attachment-free aligner activation feature [link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-introduces-new-smartforcetm-attachment-free]- reduces the need for attachments and offers a more aesthetic solution for an enhanced Invisalign patient experience. Feature under development. Not commercially available.

[link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-introduces-new-smartforcetm-attachment-free]- reduces the need for attachments and offers a more aesthetic solution for an enhanced Invisalign patient experience. Feature under development. Not commercially available. New software innovations [link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-introduces-new-software-innovations-designed]- to accelerate digital practice transformation.

[link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-introduces-new-software-innovations-designed]- to accelerate digital practice transformation. Customer Education and Training [link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-launches-customer-education-and-training-center]- new customer education and training center in Toronto, Canada to promote professional engagement and training about Invisalign clear aligners, iTero scanners and the Align Digital Platform™ for Align customers.

[link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-launches-customer-education-and-training-center]- new customer education and training center in Toronto, Canada to promote professional engagement and training about Invisalign clear aligners, iTero scanners and the Align Digital Platform™ for Align customers. Vivera™ Retainer Subscription Direct Ship to Patient feature [link: https://investor.aligntech.com/news-releases/news-release-details/align-technology-introduces-new-vivera-retainer-doctor-enabled]- creates a more patient friendly workflow for doctors to offer retainers to their patients and reduces the need for patients to make time consuming unnecessary trips to their doctor’s office to pick up their repeat Vivera retainer orders.

