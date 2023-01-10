Alight to participate in the Needham Growth Conference

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight (NYSE: ALIT) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Stephan Scholl and Chief Financial Officer Katie Rooney will attend the 25th annual Needham Growth Conference. The company’s fireside chat presentation will be hosted on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. A live webcast of the event will be made available here.

About Alight Inc.

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth, and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

