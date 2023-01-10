<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Alight to participate in the Needham Growth Conference
Business Wire

Alight to participate in the Needham Growth Conference

di Business Wire

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight (NYSE: ALIT) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Stephan Scholl and Chief Financial Officer Katie Rooney will attend the 25th annual Needham Growth Conference. The company’s fireside chat presentation will be hosted on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. A live webcast of the event will be made available here.

About Alight Inc.

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth, and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

Follow Alight on Twitter: https://twitter.com/alightsolutions

Contacts

Investors:
Investor.Relations@alight.com

Media:
MacKenzie Lucas

macKenzie.lucas@alight.com

Articoli correlati

Agilysys to Report Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results January 24th and Host Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services that deliver High Return...
Continua a leggere

NYSE American has Commenced Delisting Proceedings in the MIMO WSC Warrants of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MIMO #5G--Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO). On January 4, 2023, NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE...
Continua a leggere

Impinj Announces Preliminary Fourth-Quarter 2022 Revenue Ahead of Participation at 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that it...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Agilysys to Report Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results January 24th and Host Conference Call...

Business Wire