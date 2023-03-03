<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Alight to Participate in Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Stephan Scholl and Chief Financial Officer Katie Rooney will attend Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The company’s fireside chat presentation will be hosted on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. A live webcast of the event will be made available here.

About Alight Inc.

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

