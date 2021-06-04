Home Business Wire Alight Solutions Participation in Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference: Updated...
Business Wire

Alight Solutions Participation in Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference: Updated Presentation Time

di Business Wire

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As previously announced, Chief Executive Officer of Alight Solutions, Stephan Scholl and Chief Financial Officer Katie Rooney will attend the Baird Virtual Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Due to a scheduling conflict, the time of the Company’s fireside chat presentation at the conference has been changed and will now begin at 4:20 p.m. EDT. A live webcast of the event and a replay will be made available here.

About Alight Solutions

With an unwavering belief that a company’s success starts with its people, Alight Solutions is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight’s 15,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100 at alight.com.

Follow Alight on Twitter: https://twitter.com/alightsolutions

Contacts

Investors:
John Rouleau

Investor.Relations@alight.com

Media:
MacKenzie Lucas

macKenzie.lucas@alight.com

Articoli correlati

WESCO Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

Business Wire Business Wire -
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) today declared a cash dividend on the company’s...
Continua a leggere

WESCO Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

Business Wire Business Wire -
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) today declared a cash dividend on the company’s...
Continua a leggere

American Tower Corporation to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Tom Bartlett, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: IDEMIA collabora con ClimateSeed per investire in un progetto di compensazione del carbonio...

Business Wire