Alight Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

– Achieved 5.2% Total Revenue Growth and 6.1% Employer Solutions Revenue Growth –

– Delivered Strong BPaaS Revenue Growth of 22.6% to $114 Million –

– BPaaS Bookings More Than Tripled to $122 Million –

– Reiterating 2022 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook and 2023 10% Revenue Growth Target –

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Coming out of the pandemic, companies continue to struggle with attracting and retaining a more discerning workforce. When we combine the simple and seamless technology experience of the Alight Worklife® platform with the data and analytics of our content cloud solutions, and global delivery capabilities, we can power more confident decisions for employees and provide companies with the information they need to make smarter decisions around their people. This powerful combination is the Alight BPaaS model,” said Chief Executive Officer Stephan Scholl. “Our first quarter results illustrate the traction we are getting with new and expanded client relationships in the marketplace with BPaaS revenue and bookings all showing strong growth.”

First Quarter 2022 and Subsequent Highlights* (all comparisons are relative to first quarter 2021)

Increased revenue 5.2% to $725 million and improved net loss to $(13) million from $(21) million

Adjusted EBITDA grew 6.8% to $142 million

Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) revenue grew 22.6%, represents 15.7% of total revenue

BPaaS bookings on a total contract value basis more than tripled to $122 million

Have over 85% of anticipated 2022 revenue under contract

Secured new wins and expanded relationships with NEC, Genuine Parts Company, Adevinta and Rituals

* The Company’s discussion of the results of operations compares the results of the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 (“Successor”) to the results of the Predecessor three months ended March 31, 2021 (“Predecessor”).

First Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results

For the first quarter, total revenue for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 increased 5.2% to $725 million, as compared to $689 million for the Predecessor prior year period. The growth was driven by a 6.1% increase in Employer Solutions revenue due to acquisitions, increased volumes and net commercial activity along with growth in the legacy Hosted Business segment. This growth was partially offset by a 2.2% reduction in Professional Services revenue.

Gross profit for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 increased 2.3% to $223 million or 30.8% of revenue, from $218 million, or 31.6% of revenue for the Predecessor prior year period. The improvement in gross profit was primarily driven by revenue growth, partially offset by higher costs associated with investments in the business and key resources.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 were $140 million, compared to $117 million for the Predecessor prior year period. The increase was primarily due to the issuance of equity compensation related incentive awards.

Interest expense for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 improved to $29 million as compared to $62 million for the Predecessor prior year period. The reduction was primarily due to the redemption of our Unsecured Senior Notes and the partial paydown of a Term Loan in conjunction with the Business Combination completed during the third quarter of 2021.

Loss before income tax expense for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 was $12 million compared to a loss before income tax benefit of $24 million for the Predecessor prior year period.

First Quarter 2022 Segment Results

Employer Solutions

Employer Solutions is driven by Alight’s digital, software and AI-led capabilities and spans total employee wellbeing and engagement, including integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellness and payroll.

Employer Solutions total revenues for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 increased 6.1% to $623 million, as compared to $587 million for the Predecessor prior year period, as a result of acquisitions, and increases in volumes and net commercial activity. Recurring revenue grew 6.9% to $570 million, while project revenue declined 1.9% to $53 million.

Employer Solutions gross profit for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 was $204 million, as compared to $201 million for the Predecessor prior year period.

Employer Solutions Adjusted EBITDA for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 was up 4.4% to $142 million, as compared to $136 million for the Predecessor prior year period.

Professional Services

Professional Services total revenues for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 were $90 million as compared to $92 million for the Predecessor prior year period down 2.2% or $2 million due to a decrease in project revenues of $3 million partially offset by an increase in recurring revenue of $1 million due to net commercial activity.

Professional Services gross profit for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 was $19 million as compared to $20 million for the Predecessor prior year period.

Professional Services Adjusted EBITDA for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 was an immaterial amount as compared to an immaterial amount for the Predecessor prior year period.

Hosted Business

Hosted Business revenues for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 were $12 million as compared to $10 million for the Predecessor prior year period. The increase of $2 million was due to higher volumes.

Hosted Business gross profit (loss) for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 was an immaterial amount as compared to a loss of ($3) million for the Predecessor prior year period.

Hosted Business Adjusted EBITDA for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 was an immaterial amount compared to a loss of ($3) million for the Predecessor prior year period. The increase of $3 million was driven by revenue growth.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $326 million, total debt was $2,858 million and total debt net of cash and cash equivalents was $2,532 million.

In the first quarter 2022, the Company updated the benchmark reference rate on $2.5 billion of term loans to Term secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) from LIBOR. It also extended the maturity date and reduced the Term SOFR borrowing margin by 25 basis points on $2.0 billion of those term loans.

Business Outlook

The Company is affirming its full-year 2022 outlook:

Revenue of $3.09 to $3.12 billion (growth of 6% to 7%).

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $650 million to $662 million.

Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.54 to $0.60.

BPaaS total contract value bookings of $680 to $700 million.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Information

A conference call to discuss the Company’s first-quarter 2022 financial results is scheduled for today, May 9, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Interested parties can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263, or by accessing the live webcast and accompanying presentation materials by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at http://investor.alight.com. A replay of the conference call and the accompanying presentation materials will be available on the investor relations website for approximately 90 days.

About Alight Solutions

With an unwavering belief that a company’s success starts with its people, Alight Solutions is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight’s more than 16,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100.

For more information, please visit www.alight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the expectations regarding the expected benefits of recent acquisitions and investments in our business, expectations regarding Alight’s business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements, including the statements in the “Business Outlook” section of this press release. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, among others, risks related to the level of business activity of our clients, risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including as a result of new strains or variants of the virus, competition in our industry, the performance of our information technology systems and networks, our ability to maintain the security and privacy of confidential and proprietary information and changes in regulation. Additional factors that could cause Alight’s results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled “Risk Factors” of Alight’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 10, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Alight’s filings with the SEC, which are, or will upon filing be, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in Alight’s filings with the SEC. Alight undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Financial Statement Presentation

This press release includes certain historical consolidated financial and other data for Alight Holding Company, LLC (formerly known as Tempo Holding Company, LLC) (“Alight Holdings”) and its subsidiaries. In connection with the completion of our business combination transaction with FTAC on July 2, 2021 (the “Business Combination”), we undertook certain reorganization transactions so that substantially all of our assets and business are held by Alight Holdings, of which Alight, Inc. is the managing member.

As a result of the Business Combination, for accounting purposes, the Company is the acquirer and Alight Holdings is the acquiree and accounting predecessor. While the Closing Date was July 2, 2021, we have determined that as the impact of one day would be immaterial to the results of operations, we will utilize July 1, 2021 as the date of the Business Combination for accounting purposes. As a result of the Business Combination, the tables in this press release present selected financial data for the successor for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and the predecessor for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s discussion of the results of operations compares the results of the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 to the results of the Predecessor three months ended March 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and intangible amortization adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance, is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management and our stakeholders to provide useful supplemental information that enables a better comparison of our performance across periods. Both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures are non-GAAP measures that are used by management and stakeholders to evaluate our core operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income, which is defined as net loss attributable to Alight, Inc. adjusted for intangible amortization and the impact of certain non-cash items that we do not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance, is a non-GAAP financial measure used solely for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the adjusted weighted-average number of shares of Alight Inc. common stock, diluted. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is used to by us and our investors to evaluate our core operating performance and to benchmark our operating performance against our competitors.

Reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the attached tables. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance our investors’ and lenders’ understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. This discussion is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of projected non-GAAP measures included in the “Business Outlook” section of this press release are not included as they cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Alight, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Successor Predecessor Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Revenue $ 725 $ 689 Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 491 452 Depreciation and amortization 11 19 Gross Profit 223 218 Operating Expenses Selling, general and administrative 140 117 Depreciation and intangible amortization 85 55 Total operating expenses 225 172 Operating (Loss) Income (2 ) 46 Other Expense Gain from change in fair value of financial instruments (13 ) — Gain from change in fair value of tax receivable agreement (5 ) — Interest expense 29 62 Other (income) expense, net (1 ) 8 Total other expense, net 10 70 Loss Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (12 ) (24 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1 (3 ) Net Loss (13 ) (21 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2 ) — Net Loss Attributable to Alight, Inc. $ (11 ) $ (21 ) Earnings Per Share Basic net loss per share $ (0.02 ) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.02 ) Net Loss $ (13 ) $ (21 ) Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Change in fair value of derivatives 47 17 Foreign currency translation adjustments (3 ) 4 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax: 44 21 Comprehensive Income Before Noncontrolling Interests 31 — Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6 — Comprehensive Income Attributable to Alight, Inc. $ 25 $ —

Alight, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (in millions, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 326 $ 372 Receivables, net 546 515 Other current assets 254 302 Total Current Assets Before Fiduciary Assets 1,126 1,189 Fiduciary assets 1,607 1,280 Total Current Assets 2,733 2,469 Goodwill 3,627 3,638 Intangible assets, net 4,090 4,170 Fixed assets, net 257 236 Deferred tax assets, net 4 3 Other assets 510 472 Total Assets $ 11,221 $ 10,988 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 319 $ 406 Current portion of long-term debt 40 38 Other current liabilities 394 401 Total Current Liabilities Before Fiduciary Liabilities 753 845 Fiduciary liabilities 1,607 1,280 Total Current Liabilities 2,360 2,125 Deferred tax liabilities 52 36 Long-term debt 2,818 2,830 Tax receivable agreement 574 581 Financial instruments 122 135 Other liabilities 311 353 Total Liabilities $ 6,237 $ 6,060 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Class A Common Stock; $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 465,225,352 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 $ — $ — Class B Common Stock; $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 9,980,906 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 — — Class V Common Stock; $0.0001 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized; 76,220,431 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 — — Class Z Common Stock; $0.0001 par value, 12,900,000 shares authorized; 5,595,577 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 — — Additional paid-in-capital 4,267 4,228 Retained deficit (107 ) (96 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 44 8 Total Alight, Inc. Equity $ 4,204 $ 4,140 Noncontrolling interest 780 788 Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 4,984 $ 4,928 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 11,221 $ 10,988

Alight, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Successor Predecessor Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (13 ) $ (21 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation 17 24 Intangible amortization expense 79 50 Noncash lease expense 7 4 Financing fee and premium amortization (1 ) 5 Share-based compensation expense 33 2 Gain from change in fair value of financial instruments (13 ) — Gain from change in fair value of tax receivable agreement (5 ) — Other 3 1 Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables (37 ) 52 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (82 ) (31 ) Other assets and liabilities 31 (47 ) Cash provided by operating activities $ 19 $ 39 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (41 ) (27 ) Cash used for investing activities $ (41 ) $ (27 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net increase in fiduciary liabilities 327 179 Members’ equity unit repurchase — (2 ) Borrowings from banks 54 54 Financing fees (3 ) — Repayments to banks (60 ) (62 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (8 ) (6 ) Settlements of interest rate swaps (4 ) (7 ) Tax payment for shares/units withheld in lieu of taxes (1 ) — Contingent consideration payments — (1 ) Cash provided by financing activities $ 305 $ 155 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2 ) 1 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 281 168 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,652 1,536 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,933 1,704

Alight, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures (Unaudited) Successor Predecessor Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (13 ) $ (21 ) Interest expense 29 62 Income tax expense (benefit) 1 (3 ) Depreciation 17 24 Intangible amortization 79 50 EBITDA 113 112 Share-based compensation 33 2 Transaction and integration expenses(1) 6 — Non-recurring professional expenses(2) — 9 Restructuring 6 7 Gain from change in fair value of financial instruments (13 ) — Gain from change in fair value of tax receivable agreement (5 ) — Other(3) 2 3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 142 $ 133 Capital expenditures (41 ) (27 ) Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures $ 101 $ 106 Revenue $ 725 $ 689 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(4) 19.6 % 19.3 %

(1) Transaction and integration expenses relate to acquisition activity. (2) Non-recurring professional expenses includes external advisor and legal costs related to the Company’s Business Combination completed in 2021. (3) For the three months ended March 31, 2022, other primarily includes expenses related to debt refinancing. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, other includes long-term incentives and expenses. (4) Adjusted EBITDA Margin defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Alight, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except share and per share amounts) 2022 Numerator: Net Loss Attributable to Alight, Inc. $ (11 ) Conversion of noncontrolling interest (2 ) Intangible amortization 79 Share-based compensation 33 Transaction and integration expenses 6 Restructuring 6 Gain from change in fair value of financial instruments (13 ) Gain from change in fair value of tax receivable agreement (5 ) Other 2 Tax effect of adjustments(1) (28 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 67 Denominator: Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 456,838,216 Exchange of noncontrolling interest units(2) 76,220,431 Impact of unvested RSUs(3) 11,137,394 Adjusted shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding – diluted 544,196,041 — Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Share $ (0.02 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(4)(5) $ 0.12

(1) Income tax effects have been calculated based on statutory tax rates for both U.S. and foreign jurisdictions based on the Company’s mix of income. (2) Assumes the full exchange of the units held by noncontrolling interests for shares of Class A Common Stock of Alight, Inc. pursuant to the exchange agreement. (3) Includes non-vested time-based restricted stock units that were determined to be antidilutive for U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share purposes. (4) Excludes two tranches of contingently issuable earnout shares: (i) 7.5 million shares will be issued if the volume-weighted average price (“VWAP”) of the Company’s Class A Common Stock is >$12.50 for 20 consecutive trading days; and (ii) 7.5 million shares will be issued if the VWAP of the Company’s Class A Common Stock is >$15.00 for 20 consecutive trading dates. Both tranches have a seven-year duration. (5) Excludes 35,501,399 performance-based units, which represents maximum achievement of the respective performance conditions for units granted during the year ended December 31, 2021 and the three months ended March 31, 2022.

