Home Business Wire Alight Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
Business Wire

Alight Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

di Business Wire

– Achieved 5.2% Total Revenue Growth and 6.1% Employer Solutions Revenue Growth –

– Delivered Strong BPaaS Revenue Growth of 22.6% to $114 Million –

– BPaaS Bookings More Than Tripled to $122 Million –

– Reiterating 2022 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook and 2023 10% Revenue Growth Target –

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Coming out of the pandemic, companies continue to struggle with attracting and retaining a more discerning workforce. When we combine the simple and seamless technology experience of the Alight Worklife® platform with the data and analytics of our content cloud solutions, and global delivery capabilities, we can power more confident decisions for employees and provide companies with the information they need to make smarter decisions around their people. This powerful combination is the Alight BPaaS model,” said Chief Executive Officer Stephan Scholl. “Our first quarter results illustrate the traction we are getting with new and expanded client relationships in the marketplace with BPaaS revenue and bookings all showing strong growth.”

First Quarter 2022 and Subsequent Highlights* (all comparisons are relative to first quarter 2021)

  • Increased revenue 5.2% to $725 million and improved net loss to $(13) million from $(21) million
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 6.8% to $142 million
  • Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) revenue grew 22.6%, represents 15.7% of total revenue
  • BPaaS bookings on a total contract value basis more than tripled to $122 million
  • Have over 85% of anticipated 2022 revenue under contract
  • Secured new wins and expanded relationships with NEC, Genuine Parts Company, Adevinta and Rituals

* The Company’s discussion of the results of operations compares the results of the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 (“Successor”) to the results of the Predecessor three months ended March 31, 2021 (“Predecessor”).

First Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results

For the first quarter, total revenue for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 increased 5.2% to $725 million, as compared to $689 million for the Predecessor prior year period. The growth was driven by a 6.1% increase in Employer Solutions revenue due to acquisitions, increased volumes and net commercial activity along with growth in the legacy Hosted Business segment. This growth was partially offset by a 2.2% reduction in Professional Services revenue.

Gross profit for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 increased 2.3% to $223 million or 30.8% of revenue, from $218 million, or 31.6% of revenue for the Predecessor prior year period. The improvement in gross profit was primarily driven by revenue growth, partially offset by higher costs associated with investments in the business and key resources.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 were $140 million, compared to $117 million for the Predecessor prior year period. The increase was primarily due to the issuance of equity compensation related incentive awards.

Interest expense for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 improved to $29 million as compared to $62 million for the Predecessor prior year period. The reduction was primarily due to the redemption of our Unsecured Senior Notes and the partial paydown of a Term Loan in conjunction with the Business Combination completed during the third quarter of 2021.

Loss before income tax expense for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 was $12 million compared to a loss before income tax benefit of $24 million for the Predecessor prior year period.

First Quarter 2022 Segment Results

Employer Solutions

Employer Solutions is driven by Alight’s digital, software and AI-led capabilities and spans total employee wellbeing and engagement, including integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellness and payroll.

Employer Solutions total revenues for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 increased 6.1% to $623 million, as compared to $587 million for the Predecessor prior year period, as a result of acquisitions, and increases in volumes and net commercial activity. Recurring revenue grew 6.9% to $570 million, while project revenue declined 1.9% to $53 million.

Employer Solutions gross profit for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 was $204 million, as compared to $201 million for the Predecessor prior year period.

Employer Solutions Adjusted EBITDA for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 was up 4.4% to $142 million, as compared to $136 million for the Predecessor prior year period.

Professional Services

Professional Services total revenues for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 were $90 million as compared to $92 million for the Predecessor prior year period down 2.2% or $2 million due to a decrease in project revenues of $3 million partially offset by an increase in recurring revenue of $1 million due to net commercial activity.

Professional Services gross profit for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 was $19 million as compared to $20 million for the Predecessor prior year period.

Professional Services Adjusted EBITDA for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 was an immaterial amount as compared to an immaterial amount for the Predecessor prior year period.

Hosted Business

Hosted Business revenues for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 were $12 million as compared to $10 million for the Predecessor prior year period. The increase of $2 million was due to higher volumes.

Hosted Business gross profit (loss) for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 was an immaterial amount as compared to a loss of ($3) million for the Predecessor prior year period.

Hosted Business Adjusted EBITDA for the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 was an immaterial amount compared to a loss of ($3) million for the Predecessor prior year period. The increase of $3 million was driven by revenue growth.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $326 million, total debt was $2,858 million and total debt net of cash and cash equivalents was $2,532 million.

In the first quarter 2022, the Company updated the benchmark reference rate on $2.5 billion of term loans to Term secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) from LIBOR. It also extended the maturity date and reduced the Term SOFR borrowing margin by 25 basis points on $2.0 billion of those term loans.

Business Outlook

The Company is affirming its full-year 2022 outlook:

  • Revenue of $3.09 to $3.12 billion (growth of 6% to 7%).
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $650 million to $662 million.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.54 to $0.60.
  • BPaaS total contract value bookings of $680 to $700 million.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Information

A conference call to discuss the Company’s first-quarter 2022 financial results is scheduled for today, May 9, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Interested parties can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263, or by accessing the live webcast and accompanying presentation materials by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at http://investor.alight.com. A replay of the conference call and the accompanying presentation materials will be available on the investor relations website for approximately 90 days.

About Alight Solutions

With an unwavering belief that a company’s success starts with its people, Alight Solutions is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight’s more than 16,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100.

For more information, please visit www.alight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the expectations regarding the expected benefits of recent acquisitions and investments in our business, expectations regarding Alight’s business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements, including the statements in the “Business Outlook” section of this press release. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, among others, risks related to the level of business activity of our clients, risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including as a result of new strains or variants of the virus, competition in our industry, the performance of our information technology systems and networks, our ability to maintain the security and privacy of confidential and proprietary information and changes in regulation. Additional factors that could cause Alight’s results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled “Risk Factors” of Alight’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 10, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Alight’s filings with the SEC, which are, or will upon filing be, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in Alight’s filings with the SEC. Alight undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Financial Statement Presentation

This press release includes certain historical consolidated financial and other data for Alight Holding Company, LLC (formerly known as Tempo Holding Company, LLC) (“Alight Holdings”) and its subsidiaries. In connection with the completion of our business combination transaction with FTAC on July 2, 2021 (the “Business Combination”), we undertook certain reorganization transactions so that substantially all of our assets and business are held by Alight Holdings, of which Alight, Inc. is the managing member.

As a result of the Business Combination, for accounting purposes, the Company is the acquirer and Alight Holdings is the acquiree and accounting predecessor. While the Closing Date was July 2, 2021, we have determined that as the impact of one day would be immaterial to the results of operations, we will utilize July 1, 2021 as the date of the Business Combination for accounting purposes. As a result of the Business Combination, the tables in this press release present selected financial data for the successor for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and the predecessor for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s discussion of the results of operations compares the results of the Successor three months ended March 31, 2022 to the results of the Predecessor three months ended March 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and intangible amortization adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance, is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management and our stakeholders to provide useful supplemental information that enables a better comparison of our performance across periods. Both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures are non-GAAP measures that are used by management and stakeholders to evaluate our core operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income, which is defined as net loss attributable to Alight, Inc. adjusted for intangible amortization and the impact of certain non-cash items that we do not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance, is a non-GAAP financial measure used solely for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the adjusted weighted-average number of shares of Alight Inc. common stock, diluted. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is used to by us and our investors to evaluate our core operating performance and to benchmark our operating performance against our competitors.

Reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the attached tables. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance our investors’ and lenders’ understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. This discussion is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of projected non-GAAP measures included in the “Business Outlook” section of this press release are not included as they cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Alight, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Successor

 

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

March 31,

 

(in millions, except per share amounts)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

$

 

725

 

 

 

$

 

689

 

Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

491

 

 

 

 

 

452

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

19

 

Gross Profit

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

 

 

218

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

 

140

 

 

 

 

 

117

 

Depreciation and intangible amortization

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

 

 

55

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

 

225

 

 

 

 

 

172

 

Operating (Loss) Income

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

46

 

Other Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain from change in fair value of financial instruments

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

 

 

 

Gain from change in fair value of tax receivable agreement

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

 

 

62

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

8

 

Total other expense, net

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

70

 

Loss Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

 

 

(24

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

Net Loss

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

 

 

(21

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loss Attributable to Alight, Inc.

 

$

 

(11

)

 

 

$

 

(21

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net loss per share

 

$

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net loss per share

 

$

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loss

 

$

 

(13

)

 

 

$

 

(21

)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of derivatives

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

 

 

17

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

4

 

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax:

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

Comprehensive Income Before Noncontrolling Interests

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive Income Attributable to Alight, Inc.

 

$

 

25

 

 

 

$

 

 

Alight, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

(in millions, except share and per share amounts)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

 

326

 

 

$

 

372

 

Receivables, net

 

 

 

546

 

 

 

 

515

 

Other current assets

 

 

 

254

 

 

 

 

302

 

Total Current Assets Before Fiduciary Assets

 

 

 

1,126

 

 

 

 

1,189

 

Fiduciary assets

 

 

 

1,607

 

 

 

 

1,280

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

 

2,733

 

 

 

 

2,469

 

Goodwill

 

 

 

3,627

 

 

 

 

3,638

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

 

4,090

 

 

 

 

4,170

 

Fixed assets, net

 

 

 

257

 

 

 

 

236

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

3

 

Other assets

 

 

 

510

 

 

 

 

472

 

Total Assets

 

$

 

11,221

 

 

$

 

10,988

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

 

319

 

 

$

 

406

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

 

38

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

 

394

 

 

 

 

401

 

Total Current Liabilities Before Fiduciary Liabilities

 

 

 

753

 

 

 

 

845

 

Fiduciary liabilities

 

 

 

1,607

 

 

 

 

1,280

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

 

2,360

 

 

 

 

2,125

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

 

36

 

Long-term debt

 

 

 

2,818

 

 

 

 

2,830

 

Tax receivable agreement

 

 

 

574

 

 

 

 

581

 

Financial instruments

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

 

135

 

Other liabilities

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

 

353

 

Total Liabilities

 

$

 

6,237

 

 

$

 

6,060

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock; $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 465,225,352 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022

 

$

 

 

 

$

 

 

Class B Common Stock; $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 9,980,906 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class V Common Stock; $0.0001 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized; 76,220,431 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class Z Common Stock; $0.0001 par value, 12,900,000 shares authorized; 5,595,577 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

 

 

4,267

 

 

 

 

4,228

 

Retained deficit

 

 

 

(107

)

 

 

 

(96

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

 

8

 

Total Alight, Inc. Equity

 

$

 

4,204

 

 

$

 

4,140

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

780

 

 

 

 

788

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

 

4,984

 

 

$

 

4,928

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

 

11,221

 

 

$

 

10,988

 

Alight, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

March 31,

 

(in millions)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

 

(13

)

 

 

$

 

(21

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

 

 

24

 

Intangible amortization expense

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

 

 

50

 

Noncash lease expense

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

Financing fee and premium amortization

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

5

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

Gain from change in fair value of financial instruments

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

 

 

 

Gain from change in fair value of tax receivable agreement

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Change in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Receivables

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

 

 

52

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

 

(82

)

 

 

 

 

(31

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

(47

)

Cash provided by operating activities

 

$

 

19

 

 

 

$

 

39

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

 

(41

)

 

 

 

 

(27

)

Cash used for investing activities

 

$

 

(41

)

 

 

$

 

(27

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase in fiduciary liabilities

 

 

 

327

 

 

 

 

 

179

 

Members’ equity unit repurchase

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

Borrowings from banks

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

 

 

54

 

Financing fees

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

Repayments to banks

 

 

 

(60

)

 

 

 

 

(62

)

Principal payments on finance lease obligations

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

 

(6

)

Settlements of interest rate swaps

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

(7

)

Tax payment for shares/units withheld in lieu of taxes

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration payments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

Cash provided by financing activities

 

$

 

305

 

 

 

$

 

155

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

1

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

 

281

 

 

 

 

 

168

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

 

1,652

 

 

 

 

 

1,536

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,933

1,704

Alight, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

March 31,

 

(in millions)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net Loss

 

$

 

(13

)

 

 

$

 

(21

)

Interest expense

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

 

 

62

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

Depreciation

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

 

 

24

 

Intangible amortization

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

 

 

50

 

EBITDA

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

 

 

112

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

Transaction and integration expenses(1)

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-recurring professional expenses(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

Restructuring

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

7

 

Gain from change in fair value of financial instruments

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

 

 

 

Gain from change in fair value of tax receivable agreement

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

 

Other(3)

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

 

142

 

 

 

$

 

133

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

 

(41

)

 

 

 

 

(27

)

Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures

 

$

 

101

 

 

 

$

 

106

 

Revenue

 

$

 

725

 

 

 

$

 

689

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(4)

 

 

 

19.6

%

 

 

 

 

19.3

%

(1)

Transaction and integration expenses relate to acquisition activity.

(2)

Non-recurring professional expenses includes external advisor and legal costs related to the Company’s Business Combination completed in 2021.

(3)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, other primarily includes expenses related to debt refinancing. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, other includes long-term incentives and expenses.

(4)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Alight, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

(in millions, except share and per share amounts)

 

2022

 

Numerator:

 

 

 

 

Net Loss Attributable to Alight, Inc.

 

$

 

(11

)

Conversion of noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

(2

)

Intangible amortization

 

 

 

79

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

 

33

 

Transaction and integration expenses

 

 

 

6

 

Restructuring

 

 

 

6

 

Gain from change in fair value of financial instruments

 

 

 

(13

)

Gain from change in fair value of tax receivable agreement

 

 

 

(5

)

Other

 

 

 

2

 

Tax effect of adjustments(1)

 

 

 

(28

)

Adjusted Net Income

 

$

 

67

 

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted

 

 

 

456,838,216

 

Exchange of noncontrolling interest units(2)

 

 

 

76,220,431

 

Impact of unvested RSUs(3)

 

 

 

11,137,394

 

Adjusted shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding – diluted

 

 

 

544,196,041

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Share

 

$

 

(0.02

)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(4)(5)

 

$

 

0.12

 

(1)

Income tax effects have been calculated based on statutory tax rates for both U.S. and foreign jurisdictions based on the Company’s mix of income.

(2)

Assumes the full exchange of the units held by noncontrolling interests for shares of Class A Common Stock of Alight, Inc. pursuant to the exchange agreement.

(3)

Includes non-vested time-based restricted stock units that were determined to be antidilutive for U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share purposes.

(4)

Excludes two tranches of contingently issuable earnout shares: (i) 7.5 million shares will be issued if the volume-weighted average price (“VWAP”) of the Company’s Class A Common Stock is >$12.50 for 20 consecutive trading days; and (ii) 7.5 million shares will be issued if the VWAP of the Company’s Class A Common Stock is >$15.00 for 20 consecutive trading dates. Both tranches have a seven-year duration.

(5)

Excludes 35,501,399 performance-based units, which represents maximum achievement of the respective performance conditions for units granted during the year ended December 31, 2021 and the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Contacts

Investors:
Alight Investor Relations

investor.relations@alight.com

Media:
MacKenzie Lucas

mackenzie.lucas@alight.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

Streaming Video Alliance Convenes for Q2 Member Meeting and Publishes New Document by VR Study Group on eXtended Reality

Business Wire Business Wire -
Welcomes New Members ARK Multicasting, Ceeblue, SiriusXM Radio, The Football Association Premier League, and WarnerMedia FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Streaming Video...
Continua a leggere

Western Digital Unleashes New Era of Growth for Cloud Market With World’s First 22TB CMR and 26TB UltraSMR HDDs

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Innovation Reduces TCO for Hyperscale Cloud Customers and Accelerates Adoption of SMR SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--What’s Next Western Digital Event...
Continua a leggere

Ed Helms, Evander Holyfield and FaZe Clan Have Never Been Mentioned in the Same Sentence, Until Now

Business Wire Business Wire -
Xfinity Internet Makes Ed Helms Unbeatable; Evander Holyfield Blocks Cyber Threats; and FaZe Clan’s FaZe Swagg Battles a Villain...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Streaming Video Alliance Convenes for Q2 Member Meeting and Publishes New Document by VR...

Business Wire