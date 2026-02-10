Alight Names Solution Leaders for Leaves and Health & Navigation

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology-enabled services provider, today announced leadership changes as the company strengthens its commitment to deliver a market‑leading benefits experience for employers and their people across its core solutions in Health, Navigation, Wealth and Leaves. Karen Frost has been appointed Senior Vice President, Health and Navigation Solution Leader, and Kevin Curry has been named Senior Vice President, Leaves Solution Leader, both effective immediately.

Together, Frost and Curry will drive aligned go‑to‑market strategies across Alight’s health, navigation and leaves solutions, delivering innovative, high-quality service and world-class user experiences.

“These leadership appointments reinforce our commitment to leveraging deep industry expertise to deliver innovative, technology-enabled solutions for our clients,” said Rohit Verma, Alight’s Chief Executive Officer. “Karen’s and Kevin’s knowledge and leadership capabilities in guiding organizations through growth and delivering solutions that simplify the complexity of health, navigation and absence management solutions will be instrumental as Alight continues to provide a leading benefits experience.”

Karen Frost Appointed Senior Vice President, Health and Navigation Solution Leader

Frost, previously Vice President of Health Solutions & Strategy at Alight, brings deep industry expertise spanning health administration, compliance, government affairs, point solutions, navigation and wellbeing. Karen was an architect of Alight’s Total Wellbeing strategy, which optimizes an employer’s HR and Benefits ecosystem and delivers an AI-driven personal wellbeing experience for employees and their families. She was also a pioneer in building the Alight Retiree Health Exchange.

Frost is a long‑tenured, innovation‑oriented leader at Alight, and a recognized spokesperson on health policy, ACA implementation and benefits trends. Her leadership has driven major expansions across Health Navigation, Exchanges, Consumer Accounts, COBRA/Direct Billing and Retiree Benefits Administration. She has also advised federal agencies, including CMS, DOL and IRS. Frost serves as board chair for the Employers Council on Flexible Compensation (ECFC).

In her new role, Frost will spearhead the continued growth of Alight’s Health & Navigation solutions—integrating key insights, solution strategy and market‑facing strategy to help employers deliver exceptional health and wellbeing experiences for their people.

Kevin Curry Appointed Senior Vice President, Leaves Solution Leader

With more than two decades of expertise in benefits and large-scale business transformation, Curry will drive Alight’s strategy to deliver a world-class leaves experience for clients and their participants, while accelerating meaningful enhancements to Alight’s leaves offerings.

Prior to returning to Alight, Curry served as Chief Revenue Officer at ReedGroup, where he played a key role in driving business growth and operational excellence. Following ReedGroup’s acquisition by Alight, Curry transitioned to Senior Vice President, Head of Absence Management Solutions, successfully leading the post-acquisition integration of ReedGroup into the organization.

Throughout his career, Curry has led the product strategy of leave solutions, driving innovation that strengthens client outcomes and operations. He is a recognized authority on FMLA administration, having served as the national expert on leave administration within Mercer’s Total Health Management practice, where he advised employers on optimizing FMLA, disability and integrated leave programs to reduce cost and improve productivity.

Curry serves as Board Chair for the Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC), where he helps shape national standards and best practices in disability and absence management.

The company intends to appoint a leader for its Wealth solution in the near future.

