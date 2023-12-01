Alight named a Leader in Everest Group’s Multi-Process HRO (MPHRO) Services 2023 PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Alight receives a Leader designation for a sixth consecutive year based on the company’s market impact, vision and capabilities





LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology services provider, today announced it has received a Leader designation in Everest Group’s Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing (MPHRO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. This is the sixth consecutive year Alight has received this designation.

Everest Group’s annual report analyzes the evolving MPHRO industry and highlights the key capabilities and attributes of service providers based on multiple inputs, including market impact, client satisfaction, and the vision and capabilities of each service provider. This year’s assessment evaluated 17 providers on Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for MPHRO Services and categorized them as Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. Alight was recognized as a Leader based on its market success, vision, and delivery of end-to-end services to the company’s clients.

Additionally, Everest Group recognizes Leaders for their ability to leverage existing technological capabilities and augment new offerings to support clients in end-to-end HR transformation. They also view deep domain expertise, consulting experience and multi-tower business process service capabilities as differentiating factors in the market.

Alight’s comprehensive approach to helping employers deliver an exceptional employee experience from hire to retire while driving organizational return on investment through the Alight Worklife® platform was highlighted as a differentiator for the company, in addition to the expansion of the platform within international markets within the past year.

Alight offers clients a full breadth of solutions and deep expertise from a single partner and enables clients to drive transformational change by harmonizing payroll and end-to-end multi-process outsourcing. Alight provides a cloud-based payroll solution spanning 180+ countries and 25 languages, enabling a single, end-to-end digital experience that improves data visibility and control through actionable analytics. By simplifying the complexities of global payroll, Alight’s platform powers decision makers to optimize costs, uncover trends and make better, more informed decisions.

Further solidifying its position as an industry leader, Alight’s strategic partnerships including its expanded collaboration with Workday to deliver a global, unified HCM and payroll experience to clients, as well as prior strategic acquisitions, significantly bolster the company’s services and capabilities.

Alight maintains a leading position in terms of annual MPHRO revenue among those evaluated and has established a significant presence across the top four industry segments: financial services, manufacturing, retail and services.

“Alight’s recognition as a Leader in Everest Group’s MPHRO Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023 is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation, and client-centric approach that helps companies transform their HR operations worldwide,” said Luca Saracino, executive vice president of payroll and professional services at Alight. “Supported by our global capabilities and the Alight Worklife platform, we bring the power of personalized, data-driven health, wealth, payroll and wellbeing insights to help organizations transform the employee experience and achieve ROI from their investments.”

“Alight continues to excel in the market, demonstrating its leadership by acquiring new clients and expanding its services into multiple global regions,” said Priyanka Mitra, vice president at Everest Group. “Its expansion of the Alight Worklife platform in international markets offers its global buyers a unified employee experience, highlighting the provider’s commitment to enhancing its portfolio and providing a frictionless experience to all of its clients. With a robust partnership ecosystem and a presence spanning various industries and customer segments, Alight has solidified its position as a Leader in Everest Group’s MPHRO PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.”

Visit here to request a copy of the Alight Solutions PEAK Matrix® Focus Profile. To learn more about Alight and its offerings, please visit alight.com.

