Alight named a Leader in Everest Group’s Global Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® 2023

Alight’s commitment to delivering transformational outcomes through end-to-end capabilities, coupled with its global perspective and local expertise, positions the company as a leading provider for enterprises seeking innovative and efficient multi-country payroll solutions





LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology services provider has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s Global Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® 2023. Alight Global Payroll, which provides an in-country payroll platform that spans over 180+ countries and 25 languages on Alight Worklife® to help transform operations, was highlighted as a key leading differentiator. The platform harmonizes payroll into a single, automated solution, offering clients a streamlined experience for processing, reviewing, reporting and analyzing payroll globally, empowering decision-makers to optimize costs, uncover trends and make informed decisions.

Everest Group evaluated 27 MCP providers that offer solutions to address regulatory, legal and cultural complexities for enterprises managing payroll across multiple countries. Leaders were ranked based on the ability to deliver employee-centric solutions that provide greater flexibility to clients through customization, as well as investments in proprietary technology, data security and partnerships.

In addition to Alight’s Global Payroll solution, Alight’s recent expansion of its strategic partnership with Workday to bring a simplified and unified payroll experience globally, as well as additional partnerships with leading Human Capital Management (HCM) systems including SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle and Kronos were recognized as strengths.

Alight’s automation and AI capabilities were also highlighted by Everest Group as key differentiators, including:

Eloise, a patented algorithm which helps companies analyze historic pay data to detect, classify and correct anomalies to help companies deliver payroll with 100% quality consistency across their entire work population.

Ask Lisa, an AI-based virtual assistant which responds to employees specific, personalized information such as spending account claim decisions to debit card status and more.

Alight Pay, the company’s proprietary, cloud-based payroll calculation engine, which is currently available in ten countries, with plans to continue expanding availability to additional geographies in 2024.

to additional geographies in 2024. Alight’s Automation Anywhere feature which facilitates the seamless automation of country- or client-specific custom payroll transactions.

Moreover, the Alight Worklife platform stood out as a market differentiator, allowing employers to deliver a centralized employee experience that integrates payroll, benefits and wellbeing. The platform also facilitates payment distribution for net-pay deposits and third-party payments through Alight Payment Services and earned wage access (EWA) via the Alight Digital Wallet. Complementing these features, Alight offers transparency into payroll and integration data through tools like Alight Analyze for global labor spend insights and the Alight Access and Exchange Dashboard, providing comprehensive visibility into the end-to-end integration between cloud HCM and payroll processes.

“Our clients are looking for truly global payroll solutions while still accounting for local nuances and are turning to Alight to help them simplify and standardize across regions while providing them with total control and visibility over their end-to-end processes,” said Luca Saracino, executive vice president of payroll and professional services at Alight. “Clients want a flexible, yet consistent service model that takes into consideration their needs in the U.S. as well as for their European and APAC regions and provides a single source of truth. Alight’s recognition as a Leader in Everest Group’s Global Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® 2023 is a testament to how we are uniquely positioned to help our clients address these challenges with our global footprint, our technology, our Alight Worklife platform and our services.”

Alight has also achieved a Leader status in the EMEA region and has been recognized as a Major Contender in APAC, a focused area of growth, in Everest Group’s Global Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® 2023.

To learn more about Alight Global Payroll, visit https://www.alight.com/solutions/payroll/global-payroll.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

Contacts

Mariana Fischbach



mariana.fischbach@alight.com