Alight Announces the Latest Release of Alight Worklife®

The latest release is dedicated to increasing efficiency and automation, enhancing the user experience and enabling smarter benefits decisions —all designed to empower employers and their employees across their benefits ecosystem.

“The definition of benefits has evolved; it is no longer a set of static elections reviewed annually, but a dynamic web of resources and programs tailored to employees’ daily needs,” said Josh Welch, EVP of Product at Alight. “The latest release of Alight Worklife further empowers our clients and their employees to take advantage of these important and growing benefits investments. We’re happy to announce more exciting innovation that builds on our strong AI foundation to increase efficiency, further advance the employee experience, and enable smarter guidance for important benefits-related decisions.”

Key features of Alight Worklife – 2024 Release 2 include:

Increased efficiency and automation:

Accelerated AI investments through new automation of spending account claims which automates data extraction from claim receipts and images. This new feature uses AI to automatically approve or deny claims, significantly improving overall accuracy and efficiency, and resulting in faster reimbursements for users.

through new automation of spending account claims which automates data extraction from claim receipts and images. This new feature uses AI to automatically approve or deny claims, significantly improving overall accuracy and efficiency, and resulting in faster reimbursements for users. Seamless mobile reimbursement experience with the introduction of native document upload and photo capture in the Alight Worklife mobile app for Smart-Choice clients. Employees can now submit spending account claims directly within the app, saving time and simplifying the process. Additionally, the app now provides direct access to FSA/HSA stores, further expediting healthcare expense management and the shopping experience for employees.

with the introduction of native document upload and photo capture in the Alight Worklife mobile for Smart-Choice clients. Employees can now submit spending account claims directly within the app, saving time and simplifying the process. Additionally, the app now provides direct access to FSA/HSA stores, further expediting healthcare expense management and the shopping experience for employees. Faster Evidence of Insurability (EOI) decisions with Alight’s new, two-way, real-time integration which connects Alight’s systems with top carriers through a standardized API , speeding up the EOI process and providing expedited decisions and coverage updates to improve the experience for employers, employees and carriers.

Engaging user experience:

Advanced search enhancements across the Alight Worklife experience and client-specific content through a new search logic designed to simplify access to an expanded array of benefits-related topics and improve accuracy and relevancy of search results.

across the Alight Worklife experience and client-specific content through a new search logic designed to simplify access to an expanded array of benefits-related topics and improve accuracy and relevancy of search results. Significant expansion in vendor integrations and content libraries , enhancing the “plug and play” content available for employers to more effectively promote and engage employees in benefit programs and point solutions. Alight Worklife now includes over 270 program content pages available for client adoption, representing vendor programs across more than 130 integrated program partners. Alight’s Program Optimization feature also sees continued expansion of the AI personalized offer library and closed-loop data integrations, enabling employers to promote their programs with AI-based personalization, and gain deep insights into utilization and behavior trends.

, enhancing the “plug and play” content available for employers to more effectively promote and engage employees in benefit programs and point solutions.

Smarter benefit decisions:

Alight’s Healthcare Navigation solution introduces a newly enhanced Health Pro Connection experience. This new feature enables employees to easily connect with their Health Pro and comprehensive digital resources with just one click, simplifying and streamlining access to important resources when navigating health care needs. Increased personalization through nudges and prioritized recommendations also ensures employees are getting tailored guidance and promotions of the resources available to them, based on their individual situation.

experience. This new feature enables employees to easily connect with their Health Pro and comprehensive digital resources with just one click, simplifying and streamlining access to important resources when navigating health care needs. Increased personalization through nudges and prioritized recommendations also ensures employees are getting tailored guidance and promotions of the resources available to them, based on their individual situation. Integrated Provider Quality Search – Alight’s Smart Select MD (SSMD) provider search and quality scoring tool is now able to be integrated into Annual Enrollment for Alight clients using health administration and navigation solutions. The integrated SSMD search further helps users make more informed decisions about their health care providers during the benefits enrollment process, encouraging them to evaluate and choose high quality providers for improved health outcomes.

Alight’s Smart Select MD (SSMD) provider search and quality scoring is now able to be integrated into Annual Enrollment for Alight clients using health administration and navigation solutions. The integrated SSMD search further helps users make more informed decisions about their health care providers during the benefits enrollment process, encouraging them to evaluate and choose high quality providers for improved health outcomes. A newly redesigned and integrated Provider Search experience enables employees to more easily search for healthcare providers who participate in their plans and meet their family’s needs.

experience enables employees to more easily search for healthcare providers who participate in their plans and meet their family’s needs. Online retirement kits enabling employees to quickly download, save, or print their retirement kit in real-time, enabling them to make informed payment decisions online more efficiently and with greater ease.

enabling employees to quickly download, save, or print their retirement kit in real-time, enabling them to make informed payment decisions online more efficiently and with greater ease. After-tax automatic conversion to Roth allowing employers with defined contribution plans through Alight to now offer an enhanced feature for participants who make after-tax payroll contributions. With automatic conversion to Roth each pay period, participants no longer need to manually request in-plan conversions to Roth as they do currently. This new option streamlines the conversion process, providing greater convenience and efficiency.

With over 60 new features, the second major release of Alight Worklife for 2024 introduces new capabilities dedicated to empowering employers and employees through user experience enhancements that enable smarter benefit decisions for employees and give employers a benefits advantage.

Learn more about Alight Worklife at alight.com/alight-worklife.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider for many of the world’s largest organizations. Through the administration of employee benefits, Alight powers confident health, wealth, leaves and wellbeing decisions for 35 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform empowers employers to gain a deeper understanding of their workforce and engage them throughout life’s most important moments with personalized benefits management and data-driven insights, leading to increased employee wellbeing, engagement and productivity. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

